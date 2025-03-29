ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cases Against Kunal Kamra In Nashik, Jalgaon Transferred To Khar Police In Mumbai

Mumbai: Cases registered against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in different parts of Maharashtra in connection with his "traitor" jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have been transferred to Khar police station in Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

The studio where Kamra shot his video lampooning Shinde over the split in the Shiv Sena is located in Khar in the western part of the metropolis, he added. Shiv Sainiks had ransacked the studio and the hotel in which it is located on the night of March 23.

"Three cases filed with police in Nashik Rural, Jalgaon and Nashik (Nandgaon) have been transferred to Khar police station, where a case has already been registered against Kamra on the complaint of Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel," the official said.

In Manmad, which is part of Nashik Rural police, a case was filed against Kamra on the complaint of Shiv Sena leader Mayur Borse, while in Jalgaon, the complainant is Sanjay Digambar Bhujbal, who is the city chief of the Shinde-led party, he added.