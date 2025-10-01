ETV Bharat / entertainment

Actress Dimple Hayati Booked For Allegedly Abusing Her Maid

Hyderabad: A case has been registered at the Filmnagar police station against well-known Telugu actress Dimple Hayati for allegedly abusing her maid, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that a complaint was received at the Filmnagar police station against Tollywood heroine Dimple Hayati. "She tortured the maid she hired to work at home and did not pay her money. We have registered a case and started an investigation," a police official said.

According to the details given by the maid, actress Dimple Hayati lives with her husband David in the West Wood Apartment in Sheikhpet, Hyderabad. A 22-year-old woman from Odisha joined her house as a maid through an agency on September 22.

"From the first day of joining, Dimple Hayati started overreacting to small things, shouting loudly at the maid, and abusing her. The maid asked why she was scolding her for every little thing," the official added.