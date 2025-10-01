Actress Dimple Hayati Booked For Allegedly Abusing Her Maid
A case was registered against actress Dimple Hayati at the Filmnagar Police Station
Published : October 1, 2025 at 4:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: A case has been registered at the Filmnagar police station against well-known Telugu actress Dimple Hayati for allegedly abusing her maid, police said on Wednesday.
Police said that a complaint was received at the Filmnagar police station against Tollywood heroine Dimple Hayati. "She tortured the maid she hired to work at home and did not pay her money. We have registered a case and started an investigation," a police official said.
According to the details given by the maid, actress Dimple Hayati lives with her husband David in the West Wood Apartment in Sheikhpet, Hyderabad. A 22-year-old woman from Odisha joined her house as a maid through an agency on September 22.
"From the first day of joining, Dimple Hayati started overreacting to small things, shouting loudly at the maid, and abusing her. The maid asked why she was scolding her for every little thing," the official added.
Police added that Dimple Hayati reacted strongly to that remark, saying, "My slippers are not worth your life. Will you confront me?" She abused her. Similarly, on Monday morning, when the dog barked at the house again, Dimple Hayati attacked her when she tried to record those words on her cellphone. She asked if she would take a video of her and cursed her and her parents with harsh words.
The actress also threatened to kill the parents of the maid, and her husband David broke her cellphone. The maid, also in her complaint, alleged that she was attacked while she was trying to escape from there.
Dimple Hayati made her debut in Tollywood with the movie Gulf. She achieved stardom with Ravi Teja's movie Khiladi. After that, she is taking her film journey forward with Gopichand's movie Ramabanam.