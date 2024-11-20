Can't Wait: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut Shower Love on Aryan Khan for His Netflix Debut

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, has officially announced his debut directorial project, a streaming series set against the backdrop of Bollywood. Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, the series, which is a collaboration with Netflix, has garnered an outpouring of support from Aryan's family, friends, and industry colleagues, all of whom are excited about the young filmmaker's creative journey.

Shah Rukh Khan, the proud father, shared an emotional and encouraging message on X (formerly Twitter) to announce Aryan's new venture. He wrote: "It's a special day when a new story is being presented for the audience. Today is even more special as @RedChilliesEnt and Aryan Khan embark on their journey to showcase their new series on @NetflixIndia. Here's to untamed storytelling... controlled chaos... gutsy scenes and lots and lots of fun and emotions. Go forth and entertain people Aryan and remember, There's No business like Show business!!"

Kangana Ranaut also expressed her admiration for Aryan's decision to venture into direction instead of acting, calling it a wise choice. Taking to her social media, Kangana praised Aryan for "taking the road less travelled in a post that read, "It is great that children from film families are going beyond just wanting to wear makeup, lose weight, doll up and think they are actors. We need more people behind the cameras, good that Aryan Khan is taking the road less travelled."

Aryan's sister, Suhana Khan, shared her excitement in a post on Instagram, writing, "Sooo excited," and adding, "Lots of laughs, drama, action and a little bit of trouble – just like it always is with you. I cannot wait! So proud."

Meanwhile, her close friend Ananya Panday also expressed her enthusiasm, writing on Instagram, "Oh, you are so not ready for this. Excited for you, Aryan!" Shanaya Kapoor posted, "You star! So proud. Cannot wait for this."

Karan Johar, who is a close friend of Shah Rukh, shared a heartfelt message of support, saying, "Love you, Aryan!!!! I am so so so so proud of you and can’t wait for the world to see your incredible series. It's going to rock and roll."

Other Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Panday also sent their wishes to Aryan, with Alia Bhatt writing, "Can't Wait" on her Instagram. The series, which is set for release in 2025, promises a fresh and entertaining take on the Bollywood industry, blending humour with high-stakes drama.

