Cannot Wait for Audiences to Discover This: Priyanka Turns Executive Producer for To Kill a Tiger

Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra shared an Instagram post announcing her new role as executive producer on the Oscar-nominated film To Kill A Tiger. This follows the announcement by Netflix that the feature documentary will be available for global viewing on its platform. Priyanka took to her social media platform to express her enthusiasm at her involvement in the project and how deeply moved she was by its content.

Priyanka took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing a screenshot of a news article. She added, "I'm so proud to join the incredible team of the Academy Award-nominated documentary @tokillatigerdoc, and to announce that @netflix has acquired global distribution rights to this powerful feature directed by @nishappics. When I first saw this film in 2022, I was immediately intrigued by its moving story, which depicts a father's brave effort within the legal system to achieve justice for his daughter."

She further stated, "This initiative demonstrates a loving father's unlimited love and unwavering determination for his daughter. This powerful work of art resonates on multiple levels. As a daughter of a champion father from Jharkhand, I was really impacted by the survivor's experience. I can't wait for people around the world to hear this moving story."

Nisha Pahuja, the director of To Kill a Tiger, also made an Instagram post. A portion of it read, "We are delighted to announce that @Netflix has acquired global rights to TO KILL A TIGER! In addition, the great @PriyankaChopra will serve as Executive Producer." For the unversed, To Kill a Tiger was nominated for Best Feature Documentary at the 2024 Oscars. The film follows Ranjit, a farmer in Jharkhand, as he fights for justice for his 13-year-old daughter, Kiran, who survived a sexual assault by three men in 2017.