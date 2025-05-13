Cannes Film Festival 2025 Line-Up Guide: Alpha, Romeria, The Mastermind & More Titles

Hyderabad: It's that time of the year when the French Riviera transforms into a global stage for cinema, fashion, and art. Cinephiles worldwide are turning their eyes to the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, officially underway from May 13 to May 24, 2025. The theme for this year's film festival is "Lights, Beauty, and Action."
From thrillers and deeply personal dramas to musicals and comedies, here's a lineup of the most anticipated films at this year's Cannes Film Festival:
- In Competition
Eddington
Genre: Comedy/Mystery
Director: Ari Aster
Plot: A small-town sheriff and a calculating mayor engage in a tense standoff that divides a tight-knit community, unravelling secrets and rivalries.
Romeria
Genre: Musical Drama
Director: Carla Simón
Plot: Marina's quest for official documents leads her to her long-lost biological family on the Atlantic coast, where family secrets and emotional discoveries await.
Nouvelle Vague
Genre: Comedy
Director: Richard Linklater
Plot: A humorous, behind-the-scenes look at the making of Jean-Luc Godard's French New Wave masterpiece Breathless.
Alpha
Genre: Mystery Drama
Director: Julia Ducournau
Plot: Alpha, a troubled 13-year-old girl, lives with her mother. Their fragile world is shaken when she returns home with a mysterious tattoo.
The Wave
Genre: Musical Drama
Director: Sebastián Lelio
Plot: A Chilean university student is drawn into a burgeoning feminist movement and quickly becomes a symbol of change in a transformative political moment.
The Mastermind
Genre: Crime Drama
Director: Kelly Reichardt
Plot: Set in the 1970s, the film follows Mooney and his two partners as they steal four priceless paintings, sending Mooney into a life of hiding and regret.
Renoir
Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama
Director: Chie Hayakawa
Plot: A poetic tale of resilience and imagination, this story explores the emotional journey of a traumatised family searching for connection.
Sound of Falling
Director: Mascha Schilinski
Plot: A deeply emotional tale of four girls growing up on the same rural farm across different decades, mysteriously connected by invisible threads.
The Phoenician Scheme
Genre: Comedy/Crime
Director: Wes Anderson
Plot: Wes Anderson returns with his signature style in this quirky tale about a family and their shadowy, complicated business enterprise.
The History of Sound
Genre: Historical Romantic Drama
Director: Oliver Hermanus
Plot: During World War I, two young men embark on a mission to record the voices, lives, and music of their fellow Americans, forging an unexpected bond.
Sentimental Value
Genre: Comedy Drama
Director: Joachim Trier
Plot: A heartfelt story about family, memory, and the healing power of art that reminds us how beauty often hides in the ordinary.
The Secret Agent
Genre: Thriller
Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho
Plot: Set in 1977 Brazil, the film follows Marcelo, a teacher on the run from a troubled past, as he seeks peace in a turbulent political landscape.
Young Mothers
Directors: Luc Dardenne, Jean-Pierre Dardenne
Plot: A look at five young women - Jessica, Perla, Julie, Naima, and Ariane - as they navigate motherhood in a housing centre designed to support them and their children.
- Out of Competition
Vie Privée
Genre: Mystery/Crime
Director: Rebecca Zlotowski
Plot: After the suspicious death of a patient, a psychiatrist launches her own investigation, convinced it was murder. As she digs deeper, she risks becoming the next target.
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Genre: Action Thriller
Plot: Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in what promises to be an explosive conclusion to the franchise. "Our lives are the sum of our choices," declares Hunt, as danger looms once again.
Highest 2 Lowest
Genre: Crime Drama
Director: Spike Lee
Plot: An adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's High and Low, Spike Lee brings a contemporary American twist to the classic crime thriller.
Un Certain Regard
Eleanor the Great
Director: Scarlett Johansson
Plot: A 90-year-old woman attempts to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend, confronting loneliness and rediscovering purpose.
Pillion
Director: Harry Lighton
Plot: A meek man is thrown into a whirlwind romance when a mysterious, attractive biker invites him into a submissive relationship he never expected.
The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo
Director: Diego Céspedes
Plot: In a Chilean mining town in 1982, a strange disease is blamed on gay men. Twelve-year-old Lidia sets out to uncover the truth, challenging fear and prejudice.
Urchin
Genre: Comedy Drama
Director: Harris Dickinson
Plot: Mike, a homeless man in London, struggles to break free from his destructive habits and piece together a new life, filled with hope and humour.
- Cannes Premiere
Splitsville
Genre: Comedy Drama
Director: Angelo Covino
Plot: When Ashley asks for a divorce, her husband, Carey, leans on friends who advocate for open marriages. Chaos and comic revelations follow.
- Midnight Screenings
Exit 8
Genre: Horror Drama
Director: Genki Kawamura
Plot: A live-action adaptation of the cult video game, Exit 8 blurs the line between reality and psychological horror.
READ MORE
- Cannes 2025: Dates, Streaming Info, Indian Celebs On Red Carpet & More About The Film Festival
- Cannes 2025: All You Need To Know About Leave One Day, A French Film That Breaks A 78-Year Festival Record
- Cannes 2025: Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri To Be Screened At Film Festival; Sharmila Tagore To Attend