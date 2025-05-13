ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cannes Film Festival 2025 Line-Up Guide: Alpha, Romeria, The Mastermind & More Titles

The 78th Cannes Film Festival showcases diverse genres across its official selections, including competition, premieres, and midnight screenings.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 13, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST

Hyderabad: It's that time of the year when the French Riviera transforms into a global stage for cinema, fashion, and art. Cinephiles worldwide are turning their eyes to the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, officially underway from May 13 to May 24, 2025. The theme for this year's film festival is "Lights, Beauty, and Action."

From thrillers and deeply personal dramas to musicals and comedies, here's a lineup of the most anticipated films at this year's Cannes Film Festival:

  • In Competition

Eddington

Genre: Comedy/Mystery

Director: Ari Aster

Plot: A small-town sheriff and a calculating mayor engage in a tense standoff that divides a tight-knit community, unravelling secrets and rivalries.

Romeria

Genre: Musical Drama

Director: Carla Simón

Plot: Marina's quest for official documents leads her to her long-lost biological family on the Atlantic coast, where family secrets and emotional discoveries await.

Nouvelle Vague

Genre: Comedy

Director: Richard Linklater

Plot: A humorous, behind-the-scenes look at the making of Jean-Luc Godard's French New Wave masterpiece Breathless.

Alpha

Genre: Mystery Drama

Director: Julia Ducournau

Plot: Alpha, a troubled 13-year-old girl, lives with her mother. Their fragile world is shaken when she returns home with a mysterious tattoo.

The Wave

Genre: Musical Drama

Director: Sebastián Lelio

Plot: A Chilean university student is drawn into a burgeoning feminist movement and quickly becomes a symbol of change in a transformative political moment.

The Mastermind

Genre: Crime Drama

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Plot: Set in the 1970s, the film follows Mooney and his two partners as they steal four priceless paintings, sending Mooney into a life of hiding and regret.

Renoir

Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama

Director: Chie Hayakawa

Plot: A poetic tale of resilience and imagination, this story explores the emotional journey of a traumatised family searching for connection.

Sound of Falling

Director: Mascha Schilinski

Plot: A deeply emotional tale of four girls growing up on the same rural farm across different decades, mysteriously connected by invisible threads.

The Phoenician Scheme

Genre: Comedy/Crime

Director: Wes Anderson

Plot: Wes Anderson returns with his signature style in this quirky tale about a family and their shadowy, complicated business enterprise.

The History of Sound

Genre: Historical Romantic Drama

Director: Oliver Hermanus

Plot: During World War I, two young men embark on a mission to record the voices, lives, and music of their fellow Americans, forging an unexpected bond.

Sentimental Value

Genre: Comedy Drama

Director: Joachim Trier

Plot: A heartfelt story about family, memory, and the healing power of art that reminds us how beauty often hides in the ordinary.

The Secret Agent

Genre: Thriller

Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho

Plot: Set in 1977 Brazil, the film follows Marcelo, a teacher on the run from a troubled past, as he seeks peace in a turbulent political landscape.

Young Mothers

Directors: Luc Dardenne, Jean-Pierre Dardenne

Plot: A look at five young women - Jessica, Perla, Julie, Naima, and Ariane - as they navigate motherhood in a housing centre designed to support them and their children.

  • Out of Competition

Vie Privée

Genre: Mystery/Crime

Director: Rebecca Zlotowski

Plot: After the suspicious death of a patient, a psychiatrist launches her own investigation, convinced it was murder. As she digs deeper, she risks becoming the next target.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Genre: Action Thriller

Plot: Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in what promises to be an explosive conclusion to the franchise. "Our lives are the sum of our choices," declares Hunt, as danger looms once again.

Highest 2 Lowest

Genre: Crime Drama

Director: Spike Lee

Plot: An adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's High and Low, Spike Lee brings a contemporary American twist to the classic crime thriller.

Un Certain Regard

Eleanor the Great

Director: Scarlett Johansson

Plot: A 90-year-old woman attempts to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend, confronting loneliness and rediscovering purpose.

Pillion

Director: Harry Lighton

Plot: A meek man is thrown into a whirlwind romance when a mysterious, attractive biker invites him into a submissive relationship he never expected.

The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo

Director: Diego Céspedes

Plot: In a Chilean mining town in 1982, a strange disease is blamed on gay men. Twelve-year-old Lidia sets out to uncover the truth, challenging fear and prejudice.

Urchin

Genre: Comedy Drama

Director: Harris Dickinson

Plot: Mike, a homeless man in London, struggles to break free from his destructive habits and piece together a new life, filled with hope and humour.

  • Cannes Premiere

Splitsville

Genre: Comedy Drama

Director: Angelo Covino

Plot: When Ashley asks for a divorce, her husband, Carey, leans on friends who advocate for open marriages. Chaos and comic revelations follow.

  • Midnight Screenings

Exit 8

Genre: Horror Drama

Director: Genki Kawamura

Plot: A live-action adaptation of the cult video game, Exit 8 blurs the line between reality and psychological horror.

TAGGED:

CANNES 2025CANNES 2025 FILMS IN COMPETIONCANNES 2025 OUT OF COMPETITIONCANNES 2025 MOVIE LISTCANNES 2025 MOVIE LINEUP

