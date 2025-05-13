ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cannes Film Festival 2025 Line-Up Guide: Alpha, Romeria, The Mastermind & More Titles

Hyderabad: It's that time of the year when the French Riviera transforms into a global stage for cinema, fashion, and art. Cinephiles worldwide are turning their eyes to the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, officially underway from May 13 to May 24, 2025. The theme for this year's film festival is "Lights, Beauty, and Action."

From thrillers and deeply personal dramas to musicals and comedies, here's a lineup of the most anticipated films at this year's Cannes Film Festival:

In Competition

Eddington

Genre: Comedy/Mystery

Director: Ari Aster

Plot: A small-town sheriff and a calculating mayor engage in a tense standoff that divides a tight-knit community, unravelling secrets and rivalries.

Romeria

Genre: Musical Drama

Director: Carla Simón

Plot: Marina's quest for official documents leads her to her long-lost biological family on the Atlantic coast, where family secrets and emotional discoveries await.

Nouvelle Vague

Genre: Comedy

Director: Richard Linklater

Plot: A humorous, behind-the-scenes look at the making of Jean-Luc Godard's French New Wave masterpiece Breathless.

Alpha

Genre: Mystery Drama

Director: Julia Ducournau

Plot: Alpha, a troubled 13-year-old girl, lives with her mother. Their fragile world is shaken when she returns home with a mysterious tattoo.

The Wave

Genre: Musical Drama

Director: Sebastián Lelio

Plot: A Chilean university student is drawn into a burgeoning feminist movement and quickly becomes a symbol of change in a transformative political moment.

The Mastermind

Genre: Crime Drama

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Plot: Set in the 1970s, the film follows Mooney and his two partners as they steal four priceless paintings, sending Mooney into a life of hiding and regret.

Renoir

Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama

Director: Chie Hayakawa

Plot: A poetic tale of resilience and imagination, this story explores the emotional journey of a traumatised family searching for connection.

Sound of Falling

Director: Mascha Schilinski

Plot: A deeply emotional tale of four girls growing up on the same rural farm across different decades, mysteriously connected by invisible threads.

The Phoenician Scheme

Genre: Comedy/Crime

Director: Wes Anderson

Plot: Wes Anderson returns with his signature style in this quirky tale about a family and their shadowy, complicated business enterprise.

The History of Sound

Genre: Historical Romantic Drama

Director: Oliver Hermanus

Plot: During World War I, two young men embark on a mission to record the voices, lives, and music of their fellow Americans, forging an unexpected bond.