Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal Join Wes Anderson at Aranyer Din Ratri Cannes Screening; Guess How Many Years the 4K Restoration Took?

(L-R) Margaret Bodde, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, a guest, Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal, Wes Anderson and guests at Cannes Film Festivals on May 19, 2025 ( Photo: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Veteran Bollywood stars Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal brought elegance and old-world charm to the red carpet of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, as they attended the screening of Satyajit Ray’s timeless Bengali film Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest).

In a beautiful reunion, Sharmila and Simi walked the red carpet with celebrated Hollywood filmmaker and Ray's longtime admirer, Wes Anderson.

Sharmila looked graceful in a green saree and was joined by her daughter, Saba Pataudi, who wore a bright yellow ethnic outfit. Simi Garewal, making her Cannes debut at age 77, looked ethereal in an ivory gown by Indian designer label Karleo.

Simi Garewal makes red carpet debut at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025 (Photo: Getty Images)

The special screening was part of the Cannes Classics section, which honours restored masterpieces. The 4K version of Aranyer Din Ratri was presented by The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project and restored in collaboration with India’s Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films, and The Criterion Collection. Can you guess how long it took to 4K restoration took? Six years. The process was led by Anderson.

Wes Anderson, known for The Grand Budapest Hotel, is a longtime admirer of Ray's work. He called Days and Nights in the Forest a "hidden gem" that deserved global recognition.