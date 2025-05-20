Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal Join Wes Anderson at Aranyer Din Ratri Cannes Screening; Guess How Many Years the 4K Restoration Took?

Hyderabad: Veteran Bollywood stars Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal brought elegance and old-world charm to the red carpet of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, as they attended the screening of Satyajit Ray’s timeless Bengali film Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest).
In a beautiful reunion, Sharmila and Simi walked the red carpet with celebrated Hollywood filmmaker and Ray's longtime admirer, Wes Anderson.
Sharmila looked graceful in a green saree and was joined by her daughter, Saba Pataudi, who wore a bright yellow ethnic outfit. Simi Garewal, making her Cannes debut at age 77, looked ethereal in an ivory gown by Indian designer label Karleo.
The special screening was part of the Cannes Classics section, which honours restored masterpieces. The 4K version of Aranyer Din Ratri was presented by The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project and restored in collaboration with India’s Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films, and The Criterion Collection. Can you guess how long it took to 4K restoration took? Six years. The process was led by Anderson.
Wes Anderson, known for The Grand Budapest Hotel, is a longtime admirer of Ray's work. He called Days and Nights in the Forest a "hidden gem" that deserved global recognition.
“Anything signed by Satyajit Ray must be cherished and preserved,” Anderson said in his address at the screening. “This film is modern, deep, and human. The characters reflect urban vs rural clashes, caste differences, male ego, and the quiet strength of women.”
Set in the forests of Palamau (now Jharkhand), the 1970 film follows four city men on a short vacation, where unexpected encounters lead to self-realisation. In the film, Sharmila played Aparna, a sophisticated city woman, while Simi essayed role of Duli, a free-spirited tribal girl.
The star cast also includes Soumitra Chatterjee, Subhendu Chatterjee, Samit Bhanja, Robi Ghosh, and Aparna Sen. It is based on a novel by Sunil Gangopadhyay.
Also present at the screening were producer Purnima Dutta, Film Foundation executive Margaret Bodde, and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur of the Film Heritage Foundation.
India’s presence at Cannes Classics is growing. Last year, a restored version of Shyam Benegal’s Manthan was screened, while earlier editions featured Ishanou (Manipuri, 1990) and Thamp (Malayalam, 1978).
The Cannes Film Festival 2025, which began on May 13, will conclude on May 24.
