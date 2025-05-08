Cannes 2025: Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri To Be Screened At Film Festival; Sharmila Tagore To Attend

Kolkata: Late filmmaker Satyajit Ray's iconic movie Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest) will be screened at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The restored version will be exhibited as part of The Film Foundation's World Cinema Project, presented in association with L'Immagine Ritrovata, Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films, and The Criterion Collection.

Released in India on January 15, 1970, and subsequently in the US on March 17, 1973, Aranyer Din Ratri is still a landmark film. It was awarded the Best Picture Award at the 21st Berlin International Film Festival and has an outstanding ensemble cast comprising Sharmila Tagore, Soumitra Chatterjee, Aparna Sen, Simi Garewal, Rabi Ghosh, Samit Bhanja, Kaberi Basu, Pahari Sanyal, and Subhendu Chatterjee.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ray's son, Sandip Ray, expressed mixed emotions and said, "I am very happy today. Can't avoid the truth that I'm also very sad today, as many of the characters in the film are not alive now... Dad did not make a film to reach the international level, they simply rose to that level. Just like Pather Panchali."

Aranyer Din Ratri (Photo: Film Poster)

The restoration of the film was done by directors Martin Scorsese and Wes Anderson, both deeply committed to global film preservation. Anderson, a member of the board at The Film Foundation, will be present at the screening, as will Margaret Bodde (Executive Director, The Film Foundation) and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur (Director, Film Heritage Foundation).

The producer of the film, Purnima Dutta, too, will be honoured at Cannes. Her other productions, such as Protidwondi and Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, have been chosen for restoration as well. Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore will be present for the screening. Although fellow cast member Simi Garewal was invited, she won't be able to attend due to illness.