Cannes 2025: Robert De Niro to Receive Honorary Palme d'Or - Did You Know His Filmography Includes Two Palme d'Or-Winning Films?

Hyderabad: Hollywood screen icon Robert De Niro is all set to receive the honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The actor-producer will be bestowed with honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement at the opening ceremony of the 78th Festival de Cannes on May 13. De Niro has a long association with Cannes. The 81-yer-old first set foot at the prestigious film festival at the age of 33. Read on for more on his Cannes journey and the films that have claimed Palme d'Or, the Cannes Film Festival's ultimate honour given to the best film in competition.

De Niro will be honoured with an honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement at the opening ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, the festival announced. Ahead of the Cannes 2025, have a look at the iconic actor-producer's involvement with the Cannes Film Festival that spans decades and milestones.