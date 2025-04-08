Cannes 2025: Robert De Niro to Receive Honorary Palme d'Or - Did You Know His Filmography Includes Two Palme d'Or-Winning Films?

Hyderabad: Hollywood screen icon Robert De Niro is all set to receive the honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The actor-producer will be bestowed with honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement at the opening ceremony of the 78th Festival de Cannes on May 13. De Niro has a long association with Cannes. The 81-yer-old first set foot at the prestigious film festival at the age of 33. Read on for more on his Cannes journey and the films that have claimed Palme d'Or, the Cannes Film Festival's ultimate honour given to the best film in competition.
- In 1976, he participated in two films in the festival's official selection: Bernardo Bertolucci's 1900 and Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver, which won the Palme d'Or.
- In 1983, he returned to the Cannes with Scorsese's The King of Comedy, followed a year later by Sergio Leone's Once Upon a Time in America.
- He returned in 1986 with Roland Joffe's The Mission, which became De Niro's second Palme d'Or winner.
- De Niro served as President of the Cannes jury in 2011.
- More recently, in 2023, he returned to the Croisette for Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.
Treat For Cannes Attendees
This year, in addition to receiving the honorary Palme d'Or, De Niro will share his immense experience and wisdom in a masterclass on May 14, 2025, at the Debussy Theatre. For festival-goers, this promises to be a special opportunity to hear from one of cinema's most influential figures.
"I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes," De Niro said in a statement, "especially now when there's so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together -- storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends. It's like coming home," De Niro told an international outlet on him receiving honorary Palme d'Or this year.
When is Cannes 2025 Happening
The 78th Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 13 to May 24, 2025
