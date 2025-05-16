Cannes 2025: Indira Dhar To Unveil First Look And Trailer Of Her Hindi Debut At Film Festival - EXCLUSIVE

- By Paromita Kamila

Bengali filmmaker Indira Dhar is all set to make waves on the international stage once again. The director, whose debut Bengali film Putul was in contention for the Oscars last year, has arrived at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, where she will unveil the first look and trailer of her debut Hindi film. The launch is scheduled for Sunday, May 18, at the film festival.

Speaking to ETV Bharat from Cannes, Indira shared her excitement and reflected on the significance of this moment. "Everyone knows that the Cannes Film Festival is a very important festival. Among the international film festivals, Venice is also one of the biggest. This is the second time I am attending the Cannes Film Festival," said Indira.

Bengali filmmaker Indira Dhar (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Last year, her Bengali film Putul was showcased at the India Pavilion at Cannes and went on to receive nominations in three categories at the Academy Awards. The film earned a unique place in the history of Bengali cinema. "Last year, I came with the Bengali film Putul, which was screened at the India Pavilion. Later, Putul received nominations in three Oscar categories. It was a proud moment for Bengali cinema," the director said.

Now, Indira is back with her first Hindi-language feature, which she describes as an "international film with international producers," though the story is rooted in the life of an Indian family. "This year, I am here for the launch of my new film. Though it is an international production, the subject revolves around an Indian family," she said.

However, Indira remained tight-lipped about further details of the movie. "At this moment, I cannot disclose much about the film. On Sunday, May 18, the trailer and first look of my Hindi film will be released at Cannes. I am grateful to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India and the organisers of the Cannes Film Festival. It's like a dream come true for me to launch my film's first look and trailer on the world's best platform."

The film is a biopic based on the lives of the parents of Indian Army personnel. The cast includes actors Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi, along with Rishabh Soni, who was last seen as the antagonist in Hrithik Roshan's Fighter. Bengali actor Rohan Bhattacharya also features in the film as Sena Anirban, and the film will see veteran dancer-actor Tanusree Shankar in a pivotal role.

Indira highlighted the importance of focusing on cinema rather than just glamour at Cannes. "Cannes is a place for films. Many people think of it as a fashion destination, where walking the red carpet is the highlight. But that's not true. For me, Cannes is about cinema. The red carpet may be for fashion, but that comes later. First, it's about the films," she stated.

She added, "Some of the greatest directors, writers, content creators, and producers from around the world are here. Meeting them, discussing cinema - that's the real reward for me. I hope India continues to produce more good content that can reach international platforms like Cannes. There have been very few Bengali films like Putul, and I wish to see more of them here in the future."

Indira is joined in Cannes by Sayan Gangopadhyay, the music composer for Putul, who also received an Oscar nomination for his work. He has composed the music for her new Hindi film as well. "Sayan is here with me, and he will be part of the discussions around music at the festival. Our entire team is very excited that we are able to represent our film on such a global platform," Indira said.

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival runs from May 13 to May 24, 2025.