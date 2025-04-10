Cannes 2025: Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound Selected For Film Festival; Full Lineup Announced

Hyderabad: The Cannes Film Festival has revealed its Official Selection for the 78th edition, set to take place from May 13 to 24, 2025. In a press conference held in Paris, Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux and festival president Iris Knobloch unveiled the films that will compete for the coveted Palme d'Or and other honours.
This year, director Neeraj Ghaywan, acclaimed for his internationally lauded debut Masaan, brings his new film Homebound to the Un Certain Regard section - a category that celebrates bold and distinctive voices in world cinema. Ghaywan's selection marks a significant achievement for Indian cinema on the global stage.
The main competition features 19 films from celebrated auteurs and fresh talents:
In Competition
- The Phoenician Scheme - Wes Anderson
- Eddington - Ari Aster
- Jeunes Meres - Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne
- Alpha - Julia Ducournau
- Renoir - Hayakawa Chie
- The History of Sound - Oliver Hermanus
- La Petite Derniere - Hafsia Herzi
- Sirat - Oliver Laxe
- Nouvelle Vague - Richard Linklater
- Two Prosecutors - Sergei Loznitsa
- Fuori - Mario Martone
- O Secreto Agente (The Secret Agent) - Kleber Mendonça Filho
- Dossier 137 - Dominik Moll
- Un Simple Accident - Jafar Panahi
- The Mastermind - Kelly Reichardt
- Eagles of the Republic - Tarik Saleh
- Sound of Falling - Mascha Schilinski
- Romeria - Carla Simon
- Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier
Opening Film (Out of Competition)
- Partir un Jour - Amelie Bonnin | Debut Film
Un Certain Regard
- La Misteriosa Mirada del Flamenco - Diego Cespedes | Debut
- Meteors - Hubert Charuel
- My Father's Shadow - Akinola Davies Jr | Debut
- L'Inconnu de la Grande Arche - Stephane Demoustier
- Urchin - Harris Dickinson | Debut
- Homebound - Neeraj Ghaywan
- Toi Yamanamino Hikari (A Pale View of Hills) - Ishikawa Kei
- Eleanor the Great - Scarlett Johansson | Debut
- Karavan - Zuzana Kirchnerova | Debut
- Pillion - Harry Lighton | Debut
- Aisha Can't Fly Away - Morad Mostafa | Debut
- Once Upon a Time in Gaza - Arab & Tarzan Nasser
- The Plague - Charlie Polinger | Debut
- Promised Sky - Erige Sehiri
- Le Citta di Pianura (The Last One for the Road) - Francesco Sossai
- Testa o Croce? (Heads or Tails?) - Matteo Zoppis & Alessio Rigo de Righi
Out of Competition
- Colours of Time - Cedric Klapisch
- La Femme la Plus Riche du Monde - Thierry Klifa
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - Christopher McQuarrie
- Vie Privee - Rebecca Zlotowski
Midnight Screenings
- Dalloway - Yann Gozlan
- Exit 8 - Kawamura Genki
- Feng Lin Huo Shan (Sons of the Neon Night) - Mak Juno
Cannes Premiere
- Amrum - Fatih Akin
- Splitsville - Michael Angelo Covino
- La Ola (The Wave) - Sebastián Lelio
- Connemara - Alex Lutz
- Orwell: 2+2=5 - Raoul Peck
- Das Verschwinden des Josef Mengele (The Disappearance of Josef Mengele) - Kirill Serebrennikov
Special Screenings
- Stories of Surrender - Bono
- Tell Her That I Love Her - Romane Bohringer
- A Magnificent Life - Sylvain Chomet
READ MORE
- Cannes 2025: Robert De Niro to Receive Honorary Palme d'Or - Did You Know His Filmography Includes Two Palme d'Or-Winning Films?
- Cannes 2024 Winner All We Imagine as Light Set for Limited Release in Kerala on THIS Date
- Palme d'Or Winner Anora: First Trailer Unveils A New York Love Story With A Russian Twist - WATCH