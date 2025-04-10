ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cannes 2025: Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound Selected For Film Festival; Full Lineup Announced

Hyderabad: The Cannes Film Festival has revealed its Official Selection for the 78th edition, set to take place from May 13 to 24, 2025. In a press conference held in Paris, Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux and festival president Iris Knobloch unveiled the films that will compete for the coveted Palme d'Or and other honours.

This year, director Neeraj Ghaywan, acclaimed for his internationally lauded debut Masaan, brings his new film Homebound to the Un Certain Regard section - a category that celebrates bold and distinctive voices in world cinema. Ghaywan's selection marks a significant achievement for Indian cinema on the global stage.

The main competition features 19 films from celebrated auteurs and fresh talents:

In Competition