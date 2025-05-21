Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor's Red Carpet Debut Sparks Mixed Buzz, But Director Neeraj Ghaywan Wins Hearts with His Sweet Gesture

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday night. She walked the famous red carpet with her Homebound team, and naturally, all eyes were on her.

Janhvi wore a custom-made pink outfit designed by Tarun Tahiliani which had a long pleated skirt and a corset made from a special fabric woven in Benaras. It was styled by her cousin Rhea Kapoor, and featured a unique dupatta-style drape attached to her bun, which gave the look a modern yet traditional twist. Many people felt she looked like a princess.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a custom-made pink outfit designed by Tarun Tahiliani (Photo: Getty Images)

But as usual with celebrity looks, reactions were mixed. Some people loved it, saying Janhvi reminded them of her late mother, Sridevi. One person commented, “It’s giving Sridevi vibes.” Another said, “Such a beautiful and graceful look.”

Janhvi Kapoor's Cannes debut was put together by her cousin Rhea Kapoor (Photo: Getty Images)

At the same time, not everyone was impressed. A few social media users said the colour didn’t suit her or that the design was too simple. One even joked that she looked like she was attending a wedding, not a film festival. Another user said, “They made her look like someone’s amma (mother).” So, while some praised the elegance, others found it underwhelming.

Janhvi Kapoor strikes pose for photogs at Cannes 2025 (Photo: Getty Images)

However, among all the opinions on her outfit, what truly won over people online was director Neeraj Ghaywan’s sweet gesture. In several videos now going viral, Neeraj is seen gently holding Janhvi’s long gown trail and helping her walk on the red carpet. He also supported her while she walked down the stairs, making sure she didn’t trip.

People on social media appreciated Neeraj for being so respectful and kind. Many said this simple act showed true professionalism and care. Ishaan Khatter, who is also part of the film, was seen helping Janhvi too.

Other team members of Homebound, including Vishal Jethwa and producer Karan Johar, were also present at the event.

Janhvi is accompanied by her sister Khushi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, who also flew to France to support her big moment.