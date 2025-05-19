Cannes 2025: Indira Dhar's Echoes Of Valour First Look Unveiled; What Shekhar Kapur And Guneet Monga Had To Say

Hyderabad: The first look of Echoes of Valour, a Hindi film by Bengali filmmaker Indira Dhar, was officially unveiled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025. The film explores the emotional world of an Indian Army family, and was launched at the India Pavilion by renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, in the presence of dignitaries and collaborators who praised the story's heart and depth.

A Story of Silent Sacrifices

Unlike the many war films that focus on battlefield heroics, Echoes of Valour takes a different path. It focuses on the family of a soldier, especially the quiet pain, strength, and resilience of his parents. The story follows a soldier, who comes from an army family. His father was a colonel, and he carries forward the legacy of duty and honour. But while the nation celebrates its brave soldiers, their families often remain in the shadows, a truth Indira Dhar seeks to bring to light.

India Pavilion at Cannes 2025 (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat from Cannes, Indira said, "Echoes of Valour is the result of years of personal dedication. It is based on the real-life story of a soldier's parents, especially his mother. After I made Putul, which went on an Oscar journey, I knew my next film had to be something that connects with people deeply. And this story touched my soul."

She added, "Not many films talk about the pain of the families of soldiers. We always focus on the bravery of the men in uniform, but their sacrifices begin at home. I gave my word to Shukla Bandopadhyay, the mother in this story, that I would tell it with truth and dignity. This film is a tribute to her and countless parents like her."

Cannes Launch and Warm Praise

The film's first glimpse was revealed by Shekhar Kapur, the legendary director of Elizabeth and Mr. India. Also present at the unveiling were NFDC General Manager Gautam Bhanot, Ajay Nagabhushan (Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting), producer Margaret Zambonini, and music director/co-producer Sayan Ganguly.

Indira was visibly emotional at the event. "Shekhar Kapur is one of my favourite directors. I grew up watching Mr. India, so to have him unveil the first look of my film was a dream come true," she said. "Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga also saw the trailer and appreciated it. For a young filmmaker like me, this is a huge encouragement."

She also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, FICCI, and NFDC for their support in showcasing Echoes of Valour to a global audience. The film stars Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi in lead roles and is currently in production.