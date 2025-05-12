ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cannes 2025: Dates, Streaming Info, Indian Celebs On Red Carpet & More About The Film Festival

Cannes 2025: Dates, Streaming Info, Indian Celebs On The Red Carpet & More About The Film Festival ( Photo: IANS )

Though no Indian film is competing for the Palme d'Or this year, India's presence at the festival is both prominent and promising.

The festival will run from Tuesday, May 13, to Saturday, May 24, with live coverage of red carpets, press conferences, and more streaming 24/7 on the official Festival de Cannes YouTube channel. The opening ceremony, where De Niro will receive the Palme d'Or d'Honneur, will begin at 7:15 PM local time (10:45 PM IST).

Hyderabad: Following the conclusion of the 2025 Met Gala in the United States, the global spotlight now shifts to the South of France, where the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is all set to begin on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. This year, American acting legend Robert De Niro will be awarded the honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement during the opening ceremony of the festival, and Nicole Kidman will be honoured with the 2025 Women In Motion Award on May 18. Hollywood legend Tom Cruise will also make waves with the Out of Competition screening of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning at the Grand Théâtre Lumière on Wednesday, May 14.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes veteran and long-time L'Oréal Paris ambassador, will return to the red carpet yet again. Having made her debut at the festival over two decades ago for the premiere of Devdas, she remains one of the most iconic Indian figures associated with Cannes.

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, making her debut this year, is also representing L'Oréal Paris. Brimming with excitement, Bhatt has expressed her joy about joining Cannes, stating, "There's something absolutely special about firsts."

Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore returns to Cannes to mark a historic moment in Indian cinema. The festival will screen the newly restored version of Satyajit Ray's 1970 classic Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest) under the Cannes Classics section.

Sharmila Tagore in Aranyer Din Ratri (Photo: IMDb)

Tagore will be joined by co-star Simi Garewal for the premiere. This restoration was made possible by the combined efforts of The Film Foundation (founded by Martin Scorsese), India’s Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films, and The Criterion Collection. American director Wes Anderson, a board member of The Film Foundation, will honour Ray at the event. Purnima Dutta, wife of late producer Asim Dutta, will also be present.

Simi Garewal in Aranyer Din Ratri (Photo: IMDb)

Payal Kapadia

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia returns to Cannes - this time as a jury member. After her Grand Prix win in 2024 for All We Imagine As Light, Kapadia's inclusion highlights India's rising cinematic voice on the global stage.

Neeraj Ghaywan

Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan's second feature film, Homebound, will have its premiere at the event in the Un Certain Regard section. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, and is produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla under Dharma Productions.

Karan Johar, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor

Joining the ranks of Indian attendees are actors Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, all set to represent Homebound alongside director Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar. The movie has received additional international attention since Martin Scorsese signed on as an executive producer.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela, known for her bold fashion choices and red carpet appearances, will also be in attendance, continuing her streak of attention-grabbing flair at Cannes.

Keep checking festival-cannes.com and the official YouTube channel for all live updates and coverage of this global storytelling celebration.