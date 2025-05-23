Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Departs For French Riviera In Style After Rumours Of Skipping Festival

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt was spotted at Mumbai International Airport early Friday morning as she left for her highly anticipated debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The actor's airport appearance put to rest days of rumours suggesting she might skip the event due to rising India-Pakistan tensions.

Alia, dressed in a chic relaxed outfit, wore a beige trench coat layered over a white tank top and baggy blue jeans. She added black aviators to complete her look and had a tote bag with her. She smiled for the cameras for a few seconds, then went inside. The news of Alia's exit from the event was based on allegations she would cancel the Cannes appearance as a show of support to India following the terror attack in Pahalgam. A report said the Raazi actor was reconsidering her Cannes debut despite the fact that she had been associated with L'Oréal Paris.

However, with her airport sighting and a recent Instagram Story post, Alia has made her stance clear. She shared a snap of her travel bag filled with books and beauty products with the caption "Off we go…" written across it, signalling her excitement for the event. Speaking about her Cannes debut earlier, Alia said, "There's something absolutely special about firsts - and I'm so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year. It is such an honour to represent L’Oréal Paris at a festival that celebrates cinema and self-expression."

Alia Bhatt leaves for her Cannes debut (Photo: Instagram)

She added that beauty, to her, is about individuality, confidence, and self-worth - all values that she feels proud to represent on an international platform. Alia is expected to join other Indian stars like Aishwarya Rai, who stunned on the Cannes red carpet this year in a dramatic gown by Gaurav Gupta. With her fans eagerly waiting, all eyes are now on Alia's grand red carpet debut at the iconic French Riviera film event.