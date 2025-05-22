Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Serves Elegance in Ivory While Her 'Sindoor Says It All' - See Pics

Hyderabad: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the most iconic Indian faces at the Cannes Film Festival, made a powerful and graceful return to the red carpet this year. Known for her many appearances at Cannes over the past two decades, Aishwarya surprised everyone by choosing a look that celebrated Indian tradition and culture.

The former Miss World opted for a stunning handwoven Kadwa ivory Banarasi saree with gold detailing for her Cannes 2025 appearance. She paired it with a matching blouse and a long draped dupatta. But more than saree, what has caught netizens attention is a bold streak of red sindoor (vermilion) in the parting of her hair, a traditional symbol of a married Indian woman. Many fans saw this as a tribute to India’s recent Operation Sindoor, a military operation that took place on May 7.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Serves Elegance in Ivory at Cannes (Photo: Getty Images)

To complete the look, Aishwarya wore heirloom high jewellery, matching earrings, and a statement ring. Her makeup included a rich red lipstick, dark eyeliner, and soft blush, while she kept her hair open in a simple yet elegant style.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who created her look, shared her photos on Instagram with the caption: "The OG Indian Queen of Cannes embraces classic Indian handloom with rubies fit for royalty."

Greetings from Cannes 2025 – Namaste! (Photo: Getty Images)

The OG Queen of Cannes

Soon after Manish shared the post, social media was full of praise. One user commented, "The real representation of India is here. Now I can finally say India has been officially and gracefully represented at Cannes.” Another wrote, "Those drapes are like white flames setting the red carpet on fire! @manishmalhotra05 you really gave the OG QUEEN her wings with this one!" Another fans wrote, "She came and conquered."

Over the years, Aishwarya has faced mixed reactions for some of her Cannes looks, with many calling for a change in stylist. But this year, fans are seemingly thrilled to see her return to her cultural roots in such a powerful way.

'Sindoor Says It All'

The bold use of sindoor also caught people's attention. Some saw it as a proud celebration of Indian tradition, while others felt it might quietly respond to recent talks about her personal life. "Her sindoor says it all," read one comment while another user wrote, "Her Sindoor... Blows Away all the separation rumours."

'Nod to Op Sindoor'?

Some even said her look reminded them of her regal role in Jodhaa Akbar, while others felt the sindoor was a direct homage to Operation Sindoor, showing pride and patriotism through fashion. "Is this tribute to operation sindoor?" asked a user while another wrote, "Operation sindoor at Cannes."

This appearance marks Aishwarya’s 22nd at the Cannes Film Festival. She first walked the red carpet in 2002, when Devdas was screened. For over two decades, she has remained a global ambassador for a cosmetics brand and a timeless icon of Indian grace and beauty on the international stage.