Cannes 2024 Winner All We Imagine as Light Set for Limited Release in Kerala on THIS Date

Hyderabad: All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia and winner of the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, will be released in limited theaters across Kerala this Saturday. The film, which showcases the journey of two women from Kerala pursuing their ambitions in Mumbai, has garnered attention for its authentic storytelling and cultural relevance. Production house Spirit Media, led by actor Rana Daggubati, holds the exclusive distribution rights for this Indo-French co-production, officially titled Prabhayay Ninachathellam in Malayalam.

The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, portraying characters facing various challenges in the bustling metropolis. It follows Prabha (Kusruti), a Mumbai nurse whose life is thrown into disarray when she receives a rice cooker from her estranged husband. Divya Prabha plays Anu, her roommate and colleague, who is struggling to find a private spot in the city to spend time with her boyfriend. Prabha's best friend Parvati (Kadam), a widow, is being forced out of her home by property developers.

Kapadia expressed her excitement about the film's Indian release, emphasising its connection to Kerala, the origin of its protagonists. "At the heart of the film are two women who come from Kerala to work and realise their life's ambitions in Mumbai. So, it is only appropriate that the first state to see the film in theatres is to be Kerala. I'm excited for the film to be watched in all parts of India as our release progresses," the filmmaker said.

Daggubati said his banner is proud to release the film in the country. "Indian cinema has a rich legacy of storytelling, and this film captures the Indian experience through characters speaking multiple languages coming from different parts of the country with similar shared dreams to a metropolis like Mumbai, the actor-producer said.

Following its initial release in Kerala, All We Imagine As Light is expected to expand to major cities across India. The film's achievement at Cannes marks a historic moment, as it is the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix and the first to compete in the festival's main event in 30 years.