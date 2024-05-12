ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cannes 2024: Upamanyu Bhattacharyya's Heirloom Elevates Indian Representation at Film Festival

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

Indian Animation Film Heirloom at Cannes 2024
Upamanyu Bhattacharyya's Animation Film Heirloom(Instagram)

Upamanyu Bhattacharyya, a Kolkata-born filmmaker, brings his animation film, Heirloom, to the Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival. The film, part of HAF Goes to Cannes, focuses on Ahmedabad's handloom heritage amidst modernization threats.

Hyderabad: A gem from India Heirloom, an animated film project by Kolkata-born filmmaker Upamanyu Bhattacharyya is all set to shine at Marché du Film, the largest film market in the World at the Cannes Film Festival. This unique endeavour, selected as one of five projects by the Hong Kong - Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF) for its HAF Goes to Cannes program, aims to bring to light Ahmedabad's famed handloom legacy. Heirloom adds to the list of Indian films set to grace Cannes this year.

The animated film transports viewers to 1960s Ahmedabad, where a young couple's lives take a turn upon discovering a tapestry that unveils their family's rich history. Amidst the backdrop of the city's textile tradition, often likened to Manchester of the East, the film delves into the conflict between preserving heritage and embracing modernity. With exquisite craftsmanship, the film blends raw 2D animation with traditional fabrics brought to life through stop-motion techniques, offering a visual feast for audiences.

Bhattacharyya's meticulous attention to detail is evident, with hand-painted backgrounds and digitally animated characters. He was born in Kolkata and studied animation filmmaking at the National Institute of Design (NID) in Ahmedabad, and aims to refocus international attention on Ahmedabad's centuries-old textile culture, as well as India's animation film industry with this under-development project. The Hindi and English-language film depicts the struggles of Kirti, the husband who spends a fortune establishing a handloom museum, and his wife, Sonal, who believes they should instead invest in the powerloom company to safeguard their family's future.

The entire film background is hand-painted on paper with paint and pencil, while the character animation is done digitally," explains Bhattacharyya in an interview with a news portal, who graduated from NID in animation film design in 2014. Meanwhile, the Cannes lineup also features notable works from alumni of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), showcasing the depth of talent emerging from the institution. From Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light to Maisam Ali's In Retreat, and the collaborative effort Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know, FTII's presence underscores India's vibrant contribution to the global cinematic landscape.

