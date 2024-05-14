ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cannes 2024 kicks off with Greta Gerwig's jury, Palme d'Or for Meryl Streep, and off-screen drama

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : May 14, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

The Cannes 2024 kickstarts with Greta Gerwig heading the jury, an honorary Palme d'Or for Meryl Streep. The opening night film, The Second Act, will see the stream of stars on the coveted red carpet. Much drama, however, surrounds 77th Cannes Film Festival off the screen.
77th edition of Cannes Film Festival kickstarts on Tuesday(Photo: AP)

The Cannes 2024 kickstarts with Greta Gerwig heading the jury, an honorary Palme d'Or for Meryl Streep. The opening night film, The Second Act, will see the stream of stars on the coveted red carpet. Much drama, however, surrounds 77th Cannes Film Festival off the screen.

Cannes (France): The Cannes Film Festival opens Tuesday with the unveiling of Greta Gerwig's jury and the presentation of an honorary Palme d'Or for Meryl Streep, as the French Riviera spectacular kicks off a potentially volatile 77th edition.

A 10-day stream of stars will begin flowing down Cannes' famous red carpet beginning with the opening night film, The Second Act, a French comedy starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphaël Quenard. During the opening ceremony, Streep will be given an honorary Palme.

In the days to come, Cannes 2024 will premiere George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Francis Ford Coppola's self-financed Megalopolis and anticipated new movies from Paolo Sorrentino, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrea Arnold and Kevin Costner.

But much of the drama surrounding this year's Cannes has been off screen.

After French actor Judith Godrèche earlier this year accused two film directors of rape and sexual abuse when she was a teenager, the French film industry has been dealing with arguably its defining #MeToo moment. On Wednesday, Godrèche will premiere her short Moi Aussi.

Festival workers, fed up with short-term contracts that leave them unqualified for unemployment benefits in between festivals, have threatened to strike.

And on Monday, the Iranian filmmaker Mohammed Rasoulof, whose film The Seed of the Sacred Fig is premiering next week in competition in Cannes, said he had fled Iran after being sentenced to eight years in prison and flogging. The film is said to be a critical depiction of the Iranian regime.

Many, though, will be focused on the stars parading Cannes' carpet. They'll include Emma Stone, Anya Taylor-Joy, Demi Moore, Selena Gomez, Nicolas Cage and Barry Keoghan. At the closing ceremony on May 25, George Lucas is to receive an honorary Palme d'Or.

Regardless, the 77th Cannes will have a lot to live up to. Last year's festival, widely celebrated for its robust lineup, produced three Oscar best picture nominees: Anatomy of a Fall, The Zone of Interest and Killers of the Flower Moon. To help rekindle last year's spirit, Messi, the canine star of Anatomy of a Fall, is back in Cannes for a series of brief French TV spots.

A good Cannes will help France keep the global spotlight through the summer. The festival will be followed by the French Open, the Tour de France and, most notably, the summer Olympics in Paris. On May 21 in Cannes, the Olympic flame will be carried up the steps to the festival's hub, the Palais des Festivals.

Read More

  1. First Time in History, 12 Indian or India-themed Films Find Space in Cannes 2024 Roster
  2. Cannes 2024: Where to Watch 77th Edition of Film Festival, Indian Stars to Expect and Films in Line
  3. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani to Represent India; Set to Grace Women in Cinema Gala

TAGGED:

77TH CANNES FILM FESTIVALCANNES 2024 JURYCANNES 2024 CONTROVERSYCANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2024CANNES 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.