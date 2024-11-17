Camera Attendant Dies Due to Electrocution on Rupali Ganguly Starrer Anupamaa Set; FIR Filed for Negligence

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident on the set of the popular TV show Anupamaa, a camera attendant, Vineet Kumar Mandal, lost his life due to electrocution on the night of November 14. The incident, which took place during filming, has raised serious concerns about safety measures on the set. According to Suresh Gupta, president of the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), Mandal was working on the show when he was electrocuted, resulting in his death. Gupta further alleged that there were no safety protocols in place to protect the workers on set.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 PM, and Mandal was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, by the time he arrived, it was too late. The AICWA has since voiced its concerns, with Gupta stating that the producers and crew tried to keep the incident under wraps, fearing legal consequences. In fact, Gupta claimed that the production continued filming the show even after Mandal's death.

The Aarey Police have since registered an FIR against the electrical contractor involved in the setup for negligence. This legal action follows allegations of inadequate safety measures on the set, which ultimately led to the tragic loss of life. Under Indian law, the producers are required to pay compensation of up to Rs 1 crore in such cases. However, as of now, the producers of Anupamaa, including Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi, have not issued any public comments on the incident.

The Anupamaa team, including the star cast, has been left in shock by the unfortunate event. Reports indicate that the death has cast a shadow over the set, with the team in mourning. While it is unclear whether lead actor Rupali Ganguly was present during the incident, sources have confirmed that the tragedy has deeply affected the entire production.

The tragic accident also comes at a time when the show is undergoing significant changes, with a recent 15-year leap in the storyline and new characters being introduced. Despite this tragedy, the show's loyal audience is eagerly awaiting the upcoming twists in the plot.

