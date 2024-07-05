'Calm after the Storm': Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's First Post-Wedding Photo with Husband Nicholai Sachdev

Hyderabad: Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has shared the first picture with her better half, art gallerist Nicholai Sachdev after tying the knot on July 3 in Chennai's Hotel Leela Palace. Their wedding celebration was graced by many prominent politicians and film industry personalities. Following the intimate ceremony, the newlyweds threw a grand reception in the evening, which was attended by a who's who of the film fraternity and political circles.

Now, on Friday, Varalaxmi took to her Instagram Story to share a heartwarming picture with her husband Nicholai, capturing a tender moment as they hugged each other, surrounded by picturesque weather and a breathtaking view. The actor captioned the image "Calm after the storm," accompanied by a GIF that read "So blessed."

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Instagram Story (Instagram)

Meanwhile, the reception was attended by a slew of actors like Nandamuri Balakrishna, Siddharth, Jackie Shroff, Mani Ratnam, Prabhu Deva, Ramya Krishna, and many others gracing the occasion. Politicians, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, and others, also graced the event.

In terms of Varalaxmi's upcoming films, she will soon be seen in the much-anticipated movie Raayan, an action thriller slated for release on July 26, 2024. The movie boasts an impressive cast, including Dhanush, Varalaxmi, SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, Saravanan, and Dushara Vijayan.