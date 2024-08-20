ETV Bharat / entertainment

Call Me Bae Trailer Reactions: Viewers Compare Ananya Panday's Series To 2 Broke Girls, And Emily In Paris

Hyderabad: The trailer for the Amazon Prime Video series Call Me Bae was released today, August 20. The series stars Ananya Panday in the role of a wealthy heiress who finds herself stripped of her fortune, leading her to relocate to Mumbai, where she embarks on a journey to rebuild her life. In this transformative role, the actor transitions from being a South Delhi heiress to a hustler.

Upon the trailer's release, social media was abuzz with comments and reactions from viewers. Many netizens began drawing comparisons between Call Me Bae and various popular shows. Some labelled it as the Desi Schitts Creek, noting that it shares a similar storyline, while others likened it to the American sitcoms 2 Broke Girls and Emily In Paris.

Call Me Bae Trailer Reactions (Screengrab)

The comments read: "So 2 broke girls but make it Bollywood?", "It’s giving very max and Caroline and I’m here for it.", "Desi Schitts Creek- Just that this one revolves around Alexis aka Ananya!", "It’s like watching 2 Broke Girls, but from Caroline’s perspective.", "India has finally got its own Emily in Paris...or Mumbai", "2 broke girls+ Schitts creek+ a pinch of Emily in Paris", "Emily in Paris meets 2 Broke Girls meets Schitts Creek!"

Prime Video India shared the trailer with the caption, "Will this South Delhi princess find her place in the city of dreams? Whatever happens, a bae-ry interesting story awaits!" This comedy-drama is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and also features Vir Das, Varun Sood, Muskkan Jafferi, and Vihaan Samat, among others, all of whom play significant roles. Directed by Collin D'Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, the series is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 6.