Call Me Bae Song Vekh Sohneyaa: A Romantic Melody That Captures Ananya Panday's Unconventional Path To Self-Rediscovery

Hyderabad: The excitement surrounding Ananya Panday's streaming series debut, Call Me Bae, has reached new heights with the release of its latest track, Vekh Sohneyaa. Dropped today on August 27, this fresh romantic track has already begun capturing the hearts of fans, perfectly reflecting the essence of the series.

Vekh Sohneyaa is composed, written, and voiced by the duo Charan and Bombay The Artist, making their musical debut in the OTT space. The song is an infectious blend of self-love and romance, setting the stage for Bae's transformative journey in Mumbai. The lyrics and composition resonate with the central theme of Call Me Bae, where the protagonist discovers that her true assets lie not in her inherited wealth, but in her resilience, street smarts, and unique style.

The series itself, a Dharmatic Entertainment production, is created by Ishita Moitra, who co-wrote it with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair. Directed by Collin D'Cunha, Call Me Bae follows the story of Bae, a once-privileged heiress who must rebuild her life after losing her fortune. The narrative explores her journey from a world of luxury to the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, where she learns to navigate life with her wits and style as her only assets.

Ananya Panday leads the cast, bringing Bae's character to life with a blend of charm and vulnerability. The ensemble cast includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur, each adding depth to the story. Call Me Bae is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 6, and with the release of Vekh Sohneyaa, the anticipation for this series has only intensified.