By Owning His Privileges, Is Aryan Khan Making Things Easier For Himself?

The Hindi as well as South film industry has historically featured powerful, family-run production houses, creating a system where connections are a significant factor in securing work. But the big debate over this “favouritism” began sometime only in 2017 when Kangana Ranaut called out Karan Johar for “preferential treatment” to the chosen few, igniting the now ubiquitous 'nepotism in Bollywood' debate.

The discussion continues to remain prominent, with continued criticism of "nepo kids" despite their talent. But two young men, belonging to star families, received unconditional love this year, perhaps changing the perception of many — Chunky Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Ahaan’s debut film Saiyaara created a record collection at the box office, with many declaring him as the new national crush. Aryan, on the other hand, won hearts of many with just a glimpse of his directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show is yet to be out sometime next month.

Yet, junior Khan is not considered "beyond" nepotism by many for his Netflix directorial debut, but rather his project is seen as a case of nepotism that is trying to be a positive one. And as we wait for people’s verdict on The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a high-profile launch and positioned as an "edgy take" on the insider-outsider debate, it continues the trend of Bollywood's dominant families nurturing their heirs and perpetuating the cycle of privilege, as highlighted by his father’s immense fame and the significant media coverage of the project. Aryan was served this film on a silver platter and it would have been hard for him if he was not Shah Rukh’s son, feel those who are frustrated by the perceived lack of opportunity for talented outsiders.

While some users also defended Aryan saying that it is too soon to make a judgement and it is natural for a person to back his kids, one user reacted, “This project stars Lakshay of “Kill” as its main lead but the focus is on the director [Aryan Khan] in a scenario when both are not established. This proves people’s obsession with star kids.”

However, many within the industry are all praise for the promotional element and the show campaign calling it impactful. “Irrespective of Aryan being a star kid, the entire look and approach of the series is very dynamic. It has generated a lot of curiosity. First, of course, it is because of who Aryan is, and also because the approach of the show is so unconventional. It is not looking like some traditional series but something out- of- the- box which can pull off. It is not a run- of- the- mill debut, it has the spark, it appears meaty,” says Girish Wankhede, Film Marketing and Distribution Strategist.

Considering the show explores the film industry’s ‘insider vs outsider’ debate, Wankhede feels the theme makes it risky for a debutant director. “That is what brings uniqueness, it is not a very safe game. Aryan getting on a platter... that debate will always be there... but it is all about the concept. You are not directing a love story; you are taking the less chartered route. Eventually, it is the verdict of people and the audience that matters but the approach is definitely dynamic. There is 100 per cent curiosity. Shah Rukh heading and leading it makes it in a different league. Now it will all depend upon the content,” adds Wankhede.

The assertion that "Aryan Khan owning his privileges makes things easier for him" is debated. While his privileged background and his father's influence provide significant advantages, such as Netflix backing and a production from his family's company for his directorial debut, some reports and statements from people like Karan Johar suggest Aryan is not taking these privileges for granted. He is described as working hard to make his own path in storytelling and filmmaking, rather than just acting, aiming to prove his substance beyond the initial hype of his famous surname.

“It is mindblowing,” says director Anees Bazmee after watching the show trailer. “The age in which Aryan is, the efforts that he has put in along with other actors ... I have met some of them and they have a lot of good things to say about the young director. Aryan is also very witty and he has inherited that quality from Shah Rukh in legacy. Shah Rukh has really worked very hard and struggled in his career. His nature of bhaga daudi (frantic activity) …Aryan has seen all that in his father. He’s in a great school which is in his house where his father is his teacher,” adds the director.

Unlike many star kids who enter the industry with glamorous launches as actors, Aryan avoided the limelight. Instead, he honed his craft in writing and direction, and co-created his first project with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. “I used to always feel that if Aryan has taken the decision of becoming a director rather than an actor then naturally, he is very clear in his mind,” says Bazmee.

When you express that the “dream launch" is undeniably a product of the system that perpetuates nepotism, Bazmee immediately says, “Camera and screen catch all the truths and lies. So, it doesn’t matter who you are or what family you belong to. What only matters is your work. Good content, good performances will always find an audience …by whatever you call it …insider or outsider. Camera catches lies and if you are good, it will scream …cheekh cheekh kar bolega that you are worth it. It is neither Ahaan’s nor Aryan’s fault for the family they belong to, it is not in their hands but if they are born in these families then they are very fortunate people. Every person has his or her own journey, destiny, plans and deliberations in life.”

It would be interesting to consider those factors that make some believe that Aryan is trying to be “beyond” nepotism. It is felt that his choice to debut as a director of a web series, rather than a conventional actor, is a deliberate attempt to forge his own path and avoid directly stepping into his father's footsteps as a performer. Secondly, the show’s thematic relevance as “The B***ds of Bollywood” aims to tackle the ‘insider-outsider’ debate, a theme directly related to the discussions around nepotism in the film industry. Thirdly, the goal for Aryan is to build a distinct identity where his work is recognized as his own unique vision, separate from his father's legacy.

“Obviously he has got the chance that people or outsiders don’t get. But in today’s times you have to succeed yourself. Ultimately, it is your craft. There are so many instances where people (read star-kids) got many chances but they have not been able to succeed like their fathers or forefathers; they have not been able to match that success. To chart out your own career, you have to ensure that you get success. It rests only on your shoulders. And then, there is always this additional pressure on star-kids which a new talent doesn’t have and that can become a disadvantage,” says Girish Johar, film producer and film trade and business analyst.

"Since this is Netflix and not Box- office we have to see the audience feedback, the reviews, and whether Netflix has achieved what they had set out to achieve—their subscription targets, revenue targets, branding targets, the numbers in India and overseas...there are so many things that have to be cracked and boxes to be ticked. There have been many films on this theme and it is the POV of the writer and director that matters; presentation matters,” adds Johar.

Aryan is, of course, aware of his privileges. This was his first public appearance, and despite rehearsing his speech for days, Aryan found himself relying on the teleprompter. He also fished out the speech from his pocket that was written on a piece of paper and a torch that he was carrying to help him read. It turned out, however, that his ultimate back-up was “Papa”. His very much anxious, nervous superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan, who stood next to him, had a sheet of paper, with Aryan’s lines written on it, pasted on his back!! "Papa hai na", said Aryan amid rounds of laughter.