Butta Bomma Choreographer Jani Master Faces Serious Allegations of Sexual Harassment and Assault

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Kaavaalaa famed choreographer Jani Master faces allegations of sexual harassment and assault by a former dancer. He has earlier worked with Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Pawan Kalyan, Salman Khan to name a few.

Sexual Assault Case Filed Against Choreographer Jani Master
Hyderabad: A case has been registered against popular choreographer Jani Master following allegations of sexual harassment and assault. The complainant, a lady dancer who had previously worked with Jani Master, accused him of repeatedly assaulting and abusing her.

The Rayadurgam police initially registered a zero FIR based on her complaint, and the case was subsequently transferred to the Narsingi police station. The case against Jani Master is currently under investigation.

Jani Master, known for his work in the Indian films, has choreographed for numerous popular films and stars. His notable work includes choreography for hit songs in films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Pushpa, and Vikrant Rona. His contributions to dance have earned him significant acclaim and recognition across various film industries, including Tollywood, Kollywood, and Bollywood.

Jani Master started his career as a choreographer with the dance reality show Dhi, and later got a lot of offers in Tollywood. He choreographed songs featuring Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Megapower Star Ram Charan, Icon Star Allu Arjun, Jr. NTR, Ram Pothineni, and Ravi Teja. In Kollywood, Jani has worked with top heroes like Thalapathy Vijay, Dhanush and Rajinikanth. His songs like Arabic Kuthu in Beast, Ranjithame in Varisu and Thu Kavalaiya in Jailor have captured record views on YouTube.

Not just Tollywood and Kollywood, the choreographer in the past has also worked with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In addition to his recent achievements, such as being elected President of the Telugu Cinema TV Dancers and Dance Directors Association, and winning the Best Choreographer award for Tiruchitrambalam (Tamil), Jani Master has been a prominent figure in dance for years.

TAGGED:

