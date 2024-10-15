'Build Your Bridges': Zeenat Aman's Profound Post on Aging, Love, and Forgiveness Will Inspire You to Confess Your Feelings

Hyderabad: Zeenat Aman, the the firebrand yesteryear diva, recently shared a moving reflection on the nature of human relationships and the passage of time. In an Instagram post, Zeenat reflected on love, life, aging and forgiveness with her signature eloquent writing.

She captured the essence of her thoughts through a striking monochrome photograph of herself in an elegant off-shoulder outfit and glasses. Accompanying the image, she wrote: "I am contemplating human relationships this morning. When one is young, the years ahead stretch out in an endlessly forking road of possibilities. Old age seems a distant, near mythical destination."

As she delved deeper into her reflections, Aman candidly expressed the sudden realization that comes with age. "Then one morning you wake up groggy with creaking joints, and you realise you’re here. That it was never a long journey; youth just made you perceive it to be so. That on a planet that is 4.5 billion years old, you have snatched a fleeting moment of consciousness. Now you're old, and there’s no going back."

In her heartfelt musings, the 72-year-old actor pondered on what constitutes a life well-lived. "And what is there to show for a life well-lived? Surely it cannot be the frivolous pursuit of clothes or electronics or money or what have you. Yes, these can occupy and enable our lives to an extent, but what a tragedy if they were to define them."

Aman underlined the importance of nurturing meaningful connections: "The only measure of meaning I can find is in the weight of the relationships we nurture. To have evoked love, beauty, camaraderie, gratitude, compassion, tenderness. And in turn to have these invoked in oneself.

She also urged her followers to embrace forgiveness and express their feelings: "Life is short. Take it from an old lady. Build your bridges, offer your apologies, speak your gratitude, express your love, grant forgiveness where it’s due…"

In a personal touch, she revealed her own vulnerability, sharing that she had recently fallen on set and now bore purple bruises on her skin. "I fell while on set on Sunday evening, and there are purple bruises blooming on my skin. I am reminded of the fragility of my body, and thus this meditation. Have a beautiful Tuesday, everyone. And I welcome you to share your story of proffering or accepting a deep apology in the comments. It is an underrated act."