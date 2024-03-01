'Buckle up For' Madgaon Express as Makers Introduce 'Multiverse of Madness'; Trailer out Soon

Hyderabad: Get ready for the Madgaon Express, as the makers unveil a sneak peek into the thrilling journey of their upcoming film. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Madgaon Express marks the directorial debut of actor Kunal Kemmu. In an engaging announcement video, the makers teased what they promise to be a 'multiverse of madness'.

On Friday, Excel Entertainment shared on Instagram, "Buckle up for #MadgaonExpress, a wild journey through the multiverse of madness. #MadgaonExpressTrailer out on 5th March. Stay tuned." The movie is scheduled to hit screens on March 22, with the trailer releasing on March 5.

The video kicks off by introducing Pratik Gandhi as "The Wolf of Dalala Street" from his acclaimed series Scam 1992, followed by Avinash Tiwary, known for his role in Bambai Meri Jaan, as "Bambai Ka Badshah," and Divyenndu as "The Prince of Mirazapur" from the hit series Mirzapur. Interestingly, the twist unfolds as Pratik, Avinash, and Divyenndu Sharma appear as Pinku, Ayush, and Dodo, respectively. The trio looks puzzled on the Madgaon railway station.

Netizens expressed excitement at the ensemble cast, with one user commenting, "Such a fun cast!!" and another adding, "too excited. The comedy film follows the escapades of three childhood friends—played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary—as they embark on a Goa trip that takes unexpected turns.

Kunal, known for his performances in movies like Kalyug, Traffic Signal, 99, the Golmaal franchise, Go Goa Gone, and Lootcase, helms the movie, which he also scripted. The cast also includes Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam.

In a podcast, Kunal confessed his struggle to relate to buddy movies by Excel Entertainment, such as Farhan's Dil Chahta Hai and Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, stating, "Dil Chahta Hai and ZNMD were aspirational. I really liked them, but couldn't relate to them. I'd never been to Barcelona. The characters were rich brats. They come of age in places like Melbourne. How would we, who are from Mira Road, know anything about that?"