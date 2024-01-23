BTS video reveals 'World Of Fighter'; watch how Deepika Padukone summarises film in two words

Hyderabad: Two days ahead of the highly anticipated film Fighter's theatrical release, makers of the film teased fans with the Behind-the-scenes footage on their Instagram handle. Protagonists Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone talked about the film in detail, while director Siddharth Anand detailed what went behind the making of the aerial flick. Fighter is all set to hit theatres on January 25.

In the video, Deepika talked about her working experience and how the film is all about patriotism, drama and entertainment. To summarise the film in two words, the actor said, "Absolute pride." The film marks the maiden collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika.

Director Siddharth Anand stated that the team behind his upcoming film has worked tirelessly to create the picture, which is hailed as India's first aerial action epic opus. With power-packed aerial action sequences, hard-hitting dialogues and strong performances of the star cast Fighter perfectly hits the patriotic nerve, says Siddharth. The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes, he adds.

The thrilling operational scenes have been filmed at the Air Force Station in Tezpur, the Air Force Academy in Dindigul, Andhra Pradesh, and at the Air Force Station in Pune. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice, and patriotism of the Indian military services. The film, presented by Viacom18 Studios in cooperation with Marflix Pictures, will reach the cinemas on January 25th during Republic Day weekend. Fighter also features Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.