BTS Star Jimin's Second Album Muse Showcase His Solo Brilliance - Stream It Now

Hyderabad: Jimin, venturing solo from the towering shadow of his famed band BTS, made a remarkable debut last year with FACE. Now, with his sophomore effort Muse, Jimin showcases his exceptional vocal skills and emotional delivery. The album is likely recorded and produced before his December 2023 enlistment for mandatory military service in South Korea.

Muse consists of seven songs, although one of them, Interlude: Showtime, is an instrumental leading into the third track, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco). Other tracks mentioned include Who, described as an enchanting R&B tune, Be Mine, a bombastic afrobeat song, Slow Dance, a medium tempo R&B collaboration with Sofia Carson, and Closer Than This, a stripped-back, easy listening track that serves as a love letter to singer's fans.

The lyrics of Muse are a poignant exploration of Jimin's inner world, touching on themes of inspiration, creativity, and self-discovery. His words paint a vivid picture of an artist's quest for muse, weaving a narrative that is both deeply personal and universally relatable.

The music video for Muse is a stunning visual feast, perfectly complementing the song's ethereal atmosphere. The video features Jimin in various settings, showcasing his captivating performance and emotive expressions. The cinematography is striking, with a muted color palette and clever use of lighting that adds to the song's haunting beauty.

