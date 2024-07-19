ETV Bharat / entertainment

BTS Star Jimin's Second Album Muse Showcase His Solo Brilliance - Stream It Now

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 14 hours ago

K-Pop band BTS member Jimin releases his sophomore solo album Muse, showcasing his vocal skills and emotional delivery. The 7-track album explores themes of inspiration, creativity, and self-discovery, with a stunning music video featuring Jimin's captivating performance and striking cinematography.

Revered K-Pop band BTS' Jimin releases his sophomore solo album Muse, showcasing his vocal skills and emotional delivery. The 7-track album explores themes of inspiration, creativity, and self-discovery, with a stunning music video featuring Jimin's captivating performance and striking cinematography.
Jimin releases his sophomore solo album Muse (Album poster)

Hyderabad: Jimin, venturing solo from the towering shadow of his famed band BTS, made a remarkable debut last year with FACE. Now, with his sophomore effort Muse, Jimin showcases his exceptional vocal skills and emotional delivery. The album is likely recorded and produced before his December 2023 enlistment for mandatory military service in South Korea.

Muse consists of seven songs, although one of them, Interlude: Showtime, is an instrumental leading into the third track, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco). Other tracks mentioned include Who, described as an enchanting R&B tune, Be Mine, a bombastic afrobeat song, Slow Dance, a medium tempo R&B collaboration with Sofia Carson, and Closer Than This, a stripped-back, easy listening track that serves as a love letter to singer's fans.

The lyrics of Muse are a poignant exploration of Jimin's inner world, touching on themes of inspiration, creativity, and self-discovery. His words paint a vivid picture of an artist's quest for muse, weaving a narrative that is both deeply personal and universally relatable.

The music video for Muse is a stunning visual feast, perfectly complementing the song's ethereal atmosphere. The video features Jimin in various settings, showcasing his captivating performance and emotive expressions. The cinematography is striking, with a muted color palette and clever use of lighting that adds to the song's haunting beauty.

Listen to Jimin's Muse below.

Read More

  1. BTS member Jin replies to fan as he writes heartfelt note for J-Hope in military
  2. Team Project K teases 'raiders' in new BTS video, netizens smell 'Dune remake'
  3. BTS' Jungkook surprises Indian fans as he vibes to Naatu Naatu from RRR, says the song was so much fun!

Hyderabad: Jimin, venturing solo from the towering shadow of his famed band BTS, made a remarkable debut last year with FACE. Now, with his sophomore effort Muse, Jimin showcases his exceptional vocal skills and emotional delivery. The album is likely recorded and produced before his December 2023 enlistment for mandatory military service in South Korea.

Muse consists of seven songs, although one of them, Interlude: Showtime, is an instrumental leading into the third track, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco). Other tracks mentioned include Who, described as an enchanting R&B tune, Be Mine, a bombastic afrobeat song, Slow Dance, a medium tempo R&B collaboration with Sofia Carson, and Closer Than This, a stripped-back, easy listening track that serves as a love letter to singer's fans.

The lyrics of Muse are a poignant exploration of Jimin's inner world, touching on themes of inspiration, creativity, and self-discovery. His words paint a vivid picture of an artist's quest for muse, weaving a narrative that is both deeply personal and universally relatable.

The music video for Muse is a stunning visual feast, perfectly complementing the song's ethereal atmosphere. The video features Jimin in various settings, showcasing his captivating performance and emotive expressions. The cinematography is striking, with a muted color palette and clever use of lighting that adds to the song's haunting beauty.

Listen to Jimin's Muse below.

Read More

  1. BTS member Jin replies to fan as he writes heartfelt note for J-Hope in military
  2. Team Project K teases 'raiders' in new BTS video, netizens smell 'Dune remake'
  3. BTS' Jungkook surprises Indian fans as he vibes to Naatu Naatu from RRR, says the song was so much fun!

TAGGED:

LATEST ALBUM RELEASES JULYJIMIN SECOND ALBUMMUSE MUSIC VIDEOBTS JIMINJIMIN MUSE ALBUM RELEASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.