BTS Members Jimin And Jungkook Exit Military A Day After RM And V; Check Out K-Pop Icons' First Public Appearance

Hyderabad: K-pop megastars Jimin and Jungkook of BTS have officially completed their mandatory military service. On June 11, both were discharged from the South Korean military, stepping out in uniform one last time to greet hundreds of fans and reporters waiting to celebrate their return. It was an emotional and happy moment. Pictures and videos of Jimin and Jungkook smiling, laughing and saluting, have gone viral.

The two also met with agency HYBE who welcomed them with flower bouquets. In their first public meeting since being discharged, the BTS members shared sincere messages. Jungkook, visibly shy, said, "It's been so long since I've been in front of a camera. Thank you to all the seniors, juniors, and officers who supported us." He added that he was grateful for the experience and everyone he served with.

Jimin also thanked fans. "Thank you for waiting. From COVID to the military, it was a long time. We can now continue drawing the picture we dreamed of," he said. He also shared how military life changed him and made him respect those serving. "It wasn't easy, but I learned a lot. If you see soldiers, even a warm word can mean a lot to them."

Just a day before, fellow BTS members RM and V were also discharged. The two exited their respective units on June 10, marking an emotional moment for fans. RM even performed on his saxophone for those gathered. Fans across the globe celebrated online as photos and clips went viral. Now, only one member, Suga, remains in service. He is expected to be discharged on June 21.

With Jin and J-Hope already out, BTS is now just days away from a full reunion. The group has stated they are planning to connect with the fanbase through a Weverse livestream. As of now, no official reunion date has been released; However all members will be returning to group activities in late 2025.