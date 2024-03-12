Bride-to-Be Kriti Kharbanda Jets off to Delhi Ahead of Wedding with Pulkit Samrat - Watch

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Bride-to-be and actor Kriti Kharbanda, who is all set to tie the knot with her beau Pulkit Samrat, on Tuesday morning was snapped at Mumbai airport.

Kriti Kharbanda was seen at Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning. The actor is headed to Delhi for her wedding with Pulkit Samrat.

Hyderabad: Bride-to-be and actor Kriti Kharbanda, who is all set to tie the knot with her beau Pulkit Samrat, on Tuesday morning was snapped at Mumbai airport. In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paparazzi, the actor was seen making her way towards the airport entrance. Kriti looked beautiful in a blue colour strappy dress. She completed the look with minimalistic makeup and opted for a tote handbag. She blushed while posing for the paps.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been dating each other for a couple of years now. The couple is likely to exchange vows in forthcoming days at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana, amidst the Aravalli range. Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi and since their families reside in the NCR region, it is clear why the couple opted for this venue.

The speculations around Pulkit and Kriti's wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine's Days shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation. It's their captions that hinted that they will get married in March. "Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday," Kriti wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of herself with Pulkit.

Pulkit shared a photo of him embracing Kriti as they sail on a boat in an exotic location. Alongside the image, he wrote the words 'I do'. His caption read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2. Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Risky Romeo, scheduled for May 2024. Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.

