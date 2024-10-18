Breaking The Mold: Celebs Who Fast For Their Bollywood Wives On Karwa Chauth

Hyderabad: Karwa Chauth is a significant Hindu festival, symbolising a wife's devotion and prayers for her husband's long life and well-being. Traditionally, Indian Hindu wives observe a day-long fast, refraining from food and water, until sighting the moon. The festival has always been about the wife's sacrifice, but in recent years, some new-age Bollywood husbands are challenging these gender norms and embracing equality by fasting alongside their wives.

This shift reflects modern attitudes toward gender equality in marriage, where these Bollywood stars have redefined the festival's traditions. Here's a look at the leading men of Bollywood who are breaking stereotypes and observing the Karwa Chauth fast for their wives:

1. Abhishek Bachchan

Married to former Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai for 17 years, Abhishek Bachchan has always kept a relatively low profile regarding his personal life. However, his sweet gesture of fasting for Aishwarya every Karwa Chauth has not gone unnoticed. In an earlier interview with a newswire, Abhishek revealed that he has been observing the fast for his wife ever since they got married. This yearly tradition has strengthened their bond and showcases his commitment to equality in their relationship. Abhishek's thoughtful action challenges the conventional narrative and makes Karwa Chauth a mutual celebration of love and dedication.

2. Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is another actor who has embraced this progressive tradition. On their first Karwa Chauth after getting married in 2021, Vicky fasted with his wife, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. Vicky, who is accustomed to maintaining dietary restrictions due to his profession, revealed that fasting was not challenging for him. However, he shared an amusing story with a webloid about Katrina, who became restless by 8:30 pm, eagerly awaiting moonrise. According to Vicky, Katrina, whom he fondly called the "Google Queen," kept refreshing Google for the moonrise time while fasting. Their lighthearted story highlights the couple's love and mutual respect, making them one of Bollywood's most beloved pairs.

3. Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has always been known for his progressive views, and his approach to Karwa Chauth is no exception. Married to his childhood sweetheart, Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann has made it a tradition to fast with her every year since their wedding in 2008. In 2019, when Tahira was undergoing treatment for breast cancer and unable to fast, Ayushmann took to Instagram, posting a heartfelt message that touched his fans. He shared a picture with Tahira's initials on his hand and declared that he was fasting for her long life. His gesture of support during a difficult time speaks volumes about his deep love for his wife and their commitment to standing by each other through thick and thin.

4. Raj Kundra

Businessman Raj Kundra, married to Bollywood actor and fitness icon Shilpa Shetty, is another example of a husband who observes the Karwa Chauth fast for his wife. Raj revealed on social media that he has been keeping the fast for Shilpa for over 11 years. While Shilpa is known to celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm, Raj ensures that he is equally involved in the celebration, as the couple breaks their fast together each year. His consistent gesture of devotion has garnered widespread admiration from their fans.

5. Virat Kohli

Cricketer Virat Kohli, renowned for his legendary prowess on the field, is equally admired for his love and respect for his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. Virat has often spoken about his belief in equality, and his actions reflect that. The couple's Karwa Chauth celebrations are proof of this belief, as Virat observes the fast alongside Anushka each year. In the past, they have shared heartwarming photos of the two celebrating the festival, symbolising their partnership's strength and equality.

6. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, known for his exuberant personality and unwavering love for his wife Deepika Padukone, also keeps the Karwa Chauth fast. On a popular TV show, Ranveer shared that he fasted for Deepika because he wanted to have her as his life partner for the next seven lives. His sentiment reflects the deep love he has for his wife and the respect he holds for their relationship. The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish Italian destination wedding, are now proud parents to a baby girl, whom they welcomed on September 8, 2024. This new chapter in their lives adds another depth to their bond.

These Bollywood husbands are setting a new trend by observing the Karwa Chauth fast, showcasing their love and belief in equality within marriage. By breaking away from traditional gender roles, they are redefining the meaning of this festival and setting a powerful example for their fans.