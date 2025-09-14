ETV Bharat / entertainment

Brazilian Musician Hermeto Pascoal, Known As 'The Mad Genius,' Dies At 89

Brazilian self-taught musician Hermeto Pascoal (C) performs 18 June 2005 during a rehearsal with the Midi-Pyrenees conservatory's big band in the Saint Pierre des Cuisines church in the southern French city of Toulouse. Hermeto Pascoal is one of the Brazilian guests of the Rio Loco music festival, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. ( AFP )

Rio De Janeiro: Hermeto Pascoal, an eccentric and prolific Brazilian multi-instrumentalist, composer and arranger known affectionately as "The Sorcerer of Sounds" and "The Mad Genius," has died. He was 89.

"With serenity and love, we announce that Hermeto Pascoal has passed on to the spiritual realm, surrounded by family and fellow musicians," his family and team said in a statement late Saturday on Instagram. The statement did not provide a cause of death or say where he had died.

Pascoal was an instantly recognizable figure with his mane of white hair and thick beard. He created music that defied fixed labels and blended jazz, samba, Brazilian popular music (MPB), bossa nova, chorinho and forro.

An accomplished pianist, accordionist and flautist, Pascoal also used more unconventional objects to produce sounds, including pints of beer, dolls, body parts, tea cups, and — perhaps most famously — live pigs.

On his 1977 album "Slaves Mass," Pascoal squeezed a piglet to make it squeal for the opening of a track. A photo of him with the animal in his arms appeared on its back cover.

Born on June 22, 1936, in Alagoas state in Brazil's poor northeast, his albino condition allowed him to escape working in the fields under the harsh sun. He taught himself to play his father's accordion instead. Pascoal moved with his family to the port city of Recife aged 14, where he continued to develop his skills and performed on local radio stations.