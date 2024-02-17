Bramayugam Box Office Day 2: Mammootty's Period Horror Drama Maintains Strong Hold

Hyderabad: Screen icon Mammootty's latest release Bramayugam made a spectacular debut at the box office. Helmed by Rahul Sadasivan, the Malayalam horror drama earned an estimated Rs. 3.10 crore net in India on its first day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bramayugam's momentum continued into its second day.

According to Sacnilk, Bramayugam early estimates indicates a solid performance of around Rs. 2.50 crore nett. The film not only excelled in earnings but also achieved significant occupancy rates, boasting an overall Malayalam occupancy rate of 47.03% on February 16, 2024. During its second day in theaters, Bramayugam's occupancy rates were as follows: Morning Shows: 26.92%, Afternoon Shows: 36.83%, Evening Shows: 51.70%, and Night Shows: 72.65%, reflecting its widespread appeal among audiences.

Bramayugam's impressive initial success hints at a promising run over the weekend. What adds to the buzz is that Bramayugam is a black-and-white period horror movie, receiving positive reviews from both viewers and critics alike.

Apart from Mammootty, Bramayugam features Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz in key roles. The film, shot on a grand scale in Kochi and Ottapalam, continues to captivate moviegoers, setting the stage for an exciting and prosperous journey at the box office.

At the trailer launch, Mammootty had a special message for fans, urging them not to assume the story based on the trailer to avoid potential disappointment if the actual narrative differed from their expectations.

Ahead of its release, Bramayugam faced controversy and legal challenges that almost jeopardized its timely release. Punjamon Illam, a Brahmin household in Kerala, filed a case against the makers for allegedly defaming their family name and portraying Mammootty's character practicing black magic. To ensure Bramayugam's timely release, the makers changed the character's name from Kunjamon Potty to Kodumon Potty amidst the legal trouble.