Bramayugam Box Office Day 12: Mammootty Starrer Drops 56%, Mints Less Than a Crore

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 3 minutes ago

Bramayugam Box Office Day 12: Mammootty Starrer Witnesses Drop, Mints Rs 0.67 Crore

Superstar Mammootty's Bramayugam made less than a crore on the 12th day, after remaining steady on the previous few days. The horror-thriller helmed by Rahul Sadasivan opened in theatres on February 15 amid positive reviews.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Rahul Sadasivan's recently released movie Bramayugam, starring Mammootty in the key role, was released in theatres on February 15, 2024. Despite an initial opening day collection of only Rs 3.1 crore, the film has demonstrated strong performance at the box office due to positive reviews from viewers and critics alike. However, on Monday, the movie experienced a decrease in earnings, managing just Rs 0.67 crore at the domestic box office.

Early reports by industry tracker Sacnilk indicate that Bramayugam brought in Rs 0.67 crore on its 12th day across all languages. During its first weekend, the film accumulated a total of Rs 17.85 crore. By the beginning of the second weekend, the film's collection remained steady until day 12. The movie declined to 56.77 percent on Monday. With this, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 22.80 crore.

In addition to Mammootty, the film features Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R Achari in significant roles. Mammootty portrays the character of Kunjamon Poti while Arjun Ashokan plays Theevaan. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, Bramayugam showcases the director's expertise in the horror genre, building on his success with Bhoothakaalam and offering a fresh and thrilling experience for audiences.

The movie is jointly produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth under the banners of Night Shift Studios and Y Not Studios. Night Shift Studios specializes in creating chilling horror films, adding an extra layer of suspense surrounding Bramayugam.

