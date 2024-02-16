Bramayugam Box Office Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Opens to Decent Numbers Amid Critical Acclaim

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Bramayugam Box Office Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Brings in Decent Numbers Amid Critical Acclaim

Rahul Sadasivan helmed Bramayugam, featuring Mammootty, opened with decent numbers at the box office in India. Bramayugam opening day numbers surpassed superstar's previous outings, Kaathal The Core and Kannur Squad day 1 performance at the box office.

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Bramayugam, starring Mammootty in the lead role, hit the silver screens on Thursday, opening to both critical acclaim and promising box office numbers. As reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, this spine-chilling horror thriller garnered Rs 3.1 crore on its first day of release. The movie was, however, released only in Malayalam language.

Rahul Sadasivan's directorial venture, Bramayugam, is set against the backdrop of the 17th century and expertly intertwines elements of folklore and horror. Prior to this, Mammootty appeared in the film Kaathal - The Core, which amassed Rs 1.05 crore on its opening day and went on to earn a total of Rs 10.87 crore. In contrast, the 2023 release Kannur Squad opened with a more substantial Rs 2.2 crore.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Bramayugam had 128 shows in Kochi, resulting in a 69 percent occupancy rate. In Bengaluru, the horror-thriller has been shown even more extensively, with 158 shows. However, the occupancy rate in Kerala was recorded at a modest 46.52 percent. Both critics and viewers alike bestowed critical appreciation upon Bramayugam.

Mammootty, during Bramayugam trailer launch, addressed his fans, delivering an unexpected request. He requested all those planning to watch the movie to not jump to conclusions about the plot just by watching the trailer. Mammootty urged viewers to bear in mind that their assumptions may differ from the actual narrative.

In addition to Mammootty, Bramayugam also boasts the talents of Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz in significant roles. The film was shot in Kochi and Ottapalam on a grand scale.

READ MORE

  1. Bramayugam X Review: Mammootty Gets Shoutout for His 'Crazy' and 'Deadly' Performance
  2. Bramayugam Controversy: All You Need to Know About the Mammootty Starrer and Why Is It Making Waves
  3. Bramayugam Trailer: Mammootty's Menacing Act Draws Social Media Praise and Tumbbad Comparisons

TAGGED:

MammoottyBramayugam box office collectionBramayugam Day 1 box office

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.