Bramayugam Box Office Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Opens to Decent Numbers Amid Critical Acclaim

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Bramayugam, starring Mammootty in the lead role, hit the silver screens on Thursday, opening to both critical acclaim and promising box office numbers. As reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, this spine-chilling horror thriller garnered Rs 3.1 crore on its first day of release. The movie was, however, released only in Malayalam language.

Rahul Sadasivan's directorial venture, Bramayugam, is set against the backdrop of the 17th century and expertly intertwines elements of folklore and horror. Prior to this, Mammootty appeared in the film Kaathal - The Core, which amassed Rs 1.05 crore on its opening day and went on to earn a total of Rs 10.87 crore. In contrast, the 2023 release Kannur Squad opened with a more substantial Rs 2.2 crore.

Bramayugam had 128 shows in Kochi, resulting in a 69 percent occupancy rate. In Bengaluru, the horror-thriller has been shown even more extensively, with 158 shows. However, the occupancy rate in Kerala was recorded at a modest 46.52 percent. Both critics and viewers alike bestowed critical appreciation upon Bramayugam.

Mammootty, during Bramayugam trailer launch, addressed his fans, delivering an unexpected request. He requested all those planning to watch the movie to not jump to conclusions about the plot just by watching the trailer. Mammootty urged viewers to bear in mind that their assumptions may differ from the actual narrative.

In addition to Mammootty, Bramayugam also boasts the talents of Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz in significant roles. The film was shot in Kochi and Ottapalam on a grand scale.