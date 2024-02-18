Bramayugam Box Office Collection Day 3: Mammootty Starrer Witnesses a Massive 40% Jump on Saturday

Hyderabad: Malayalam screen icon Mammootty continues to dominate the box office with his latest horror-thriller, Bramayugam. After a strong start, the movie is steadily climbing towards the Rs 10 crore milestone. On its third day, Bramayugam witnessed over 40% jump at the domestic box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bramayugam raked in an impressive Rs 3.45 crore on Saturday, bringing its total earnings in India to Rs 9 crore. The film opened with a bang, collecting Rs 3.1 crore on its debut. Although it saw a slight dip of 20 percent on the second day, earning Rs 2.45 crore, Saturday proved to be a turning point with promising expectations for a robust Sunday showing.

Bramayugam boasted an overall occupancy rate of 61.23 percent, with night screenings attracting a remarkable 74.18 percent attendance, and evening shows drawing in a substantial audience of 70.26 percent.

Compared to Mammootty's previous release, Kaathal – The Core, Bramayugam has surpassed expectations by a significant margin. While Kaathal started with a meager Rs 1.05 crore, Bramayugam soared with Rs 3.1 crore on its opening day. Similarly, on the first Saturday, Kaathal earned Rs 1.6 crore, whereas Bramayugam nearly tripled that with Rs 3.50 crore.

Critics have praised Bramayugam for its departure from traditional Malayalam horror clichés. Entirely shot in monochrome, the Rahul Sadasivan's directorial is being hailed for its originality and effective storytelling.

The story revolves around Kodumon Potty, portrayed by Mammootty, whose mysterious mansion lures passersby but hides dark secrets. Despite its eerie premise, Bramayugam offers a blend of fantasy and mystery, with occasional chilling moments. Jointly bankrolled by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, Bramayugam hit the big screens on February 15 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.