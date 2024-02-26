Bramayugam Box Office Collection Day 11: Mammoottty's Film Holds Steady, Domestic Haul Hits Rs 22 Cr

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Bramayugam Box Office Collection Day 11, Mammootty, Bramayugam Box Office Collection Updates

Rahul Sadasivan helmed Bramayugam continues to lure audience to theaters. The film headlined by Mammootty remained steady at the box office on its second Sunday. Read on to know how Bramayugam fared at the box office on day 11.

Hyderabad: Bramayugam, directed by Rahul Sadasivan and featuring Mammootty in the lead role, hit the big screens on February 15, 2024, garnering acclaim from both audiences and critics since its debut. During its second weekend, the horror thriller maintained its momentum at the box office, accumulating a total of Rs 22.15 crore in the domestic market.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bramayugam earned Rs 1.55 crore nett on its 11th day, with the Malayalam version contributing the most at Rs 1.27 crore, followed by the Telugu version with Rs 0.2 crore, Tamil with Rs 0.07 crore, and Kannada with Rs 0.01 crore. On Saturday, the film had collected Rs 1.6 crore.

By the end of its 11-day theatrical run, Bramayugam amassed Rs 22.15 crore domestically, with the Malayalam version leading at Rs 21.25 crore, while the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada versions made up the remainder.

On the 11th day, the film maintained a 41.61 percent occupancy rate, with evening screenings reaching 50 percent occupancy. Notably, Kochi recorded a 61 percent occupancy rate, while Mumbai had a 47 percent occupancy rate. However, the recent release of Manjummel Boys has slightly impacted the audience turnout for Bramayugam.

Recently, the production companies Night Shift Studios and Y Not Studios announced on their official social media platforms that Bramayugam, starring Mammootty, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in global box office collections, delighting fans of both the actor and Malayalam cinema.

Entirely shot in monochrome, Bramayugam is a period horror film also featuring Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R Achari in pivotal roles. It is co-produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, with dialogues penned by Rahul and Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award-winning novelist TD Ramakrishnan.

