Bramayugam Box Office Collection Day 10: Mammootty's Film Hits Rs 50 Cr Worldwide, up 39% in India

Hyderabad: Bramayugam, a horror thriller featuring Mammootty, has been a box office sensation, grossing over Rs 50 crore globally within its first 10 days of release. The movie has also performed impressively in the domestic market, earning more than Rs 20 crore during its opening week. Helmed by Rahul Sadasivan, Bramayugam has been hailed for its captivating storyline, further uplifted by Mammootty's stellar performance in negative role.

Sithara Entertainments, the distributor of the Telugu version in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, announced the film's global box office success via social media. They shared a poster of Mammootty along with the message "#Bramayugam crosses 50 Crores in Global Box Office Collections! 💥."

Bramayugam marks Mammootty's recent venture into the horror genre and has become a massive hit, captivating audiences and dominating the box office. Despite facing competition from recent releases like Manjummel Boys, the film has continued to attract moviegoers, especially in Kerala.

On its 10th day of release, Bramayugam earned Rs 1.6 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The Malayalam version contributed over Rs 1.27 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs 0.25 crore, Tamil Rs 0.07 crore, and Kannada Rs 0.01 crore. The film's total earnings in India at the end of its 10-day run amounted to Rs 20.60 crore.

Starring Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan Achari alongside Mammootty, Bramayugam is a horror-fantasy thriller filled with suspense and intrigue. The story revolves around Arjun Ashokan, who seeks refuge in Mammootty's mansion after a friend's mysterious death, only to discover that the house is haunted. The film's gripping plot and the stellar performances by the cast have contributed significantly to its success.