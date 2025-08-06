Braj-Language Indie Film In Search Of The Sky Heads To Toronto International Film Festival; Deets Inside

Hyderabad: The debut feature In Search Of The Sky by Indian filmmaker Jitank Singh Gurjar has been officially selected for the prestigious 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), to be held from September 4–14, 2025. The film, a poignant Braj-language indie drama, is the only Indian film this year to be featured in TIFF's Centrepiece program, which showcases bold, contemporary global cinema.

Shot in the spiritual heartland of India - at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and villages in Madhya Pradesh - the film tells the deeply emotional story of a mentally unstable young man and his aging, poverty-stricken parents who set out on a pilgrimage to seek healing at one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

A Quiet Film with a Powerful Soul

Directed and co-written by Jitank Singh Gurjar, In Search Of The Sky (originally titled Vimukt) is a raw and heartfelt narrative exploring human fragility, faith, and the desperate hope for redemption. The story is brought to life by theatre-trained actors Nikhil Yadav, Raghvendra Bhadoriya, and Meghna Agarwal.

The project is the result of a creative collaboration between Pooja Vishal Sharma (Writer/Producer), Shelly Sharma (Cinematographer, Creative Director & Executive Producer), and Gurjar. The film is produced by Canvas Creations in association with Summit Studios and Rihla Films.

Director Jitank Singh Gurjar shared his excitement: "In Search Of The Sky is a film rooted in India's rural truth. To see it premiere at TIFF's 50th edition is nothing short of a miracle for a small indie like ours. We made this film with honesty and heart, and this recognition motivates me to continue telling such stories."

Producer and co-writer Pooja Vishal Sharma added: "This film is a miracle made from sweat, belief, and the collective vision of a few passionate individuals. TIFF's recognition is deeply moving and gives hope to indie creators like us."

Shelly Sharma, who captured the film’s haunting beauty during live Mahakumbh crowds, reflected: "We had thousands of people in every frame who didn't even know they were part of our film. That’s the kind of cinema we made - real, chaotic, and beautiful."

Behind the Film: The Journey and the Message

In Search Of The Sky explores a world where faith becomes the last hope for those forgotten by society. Its narrative is inspired by real encounters - from abandoned mentally challenged children to the silent struggles of rural parents burdened by love and helplessness.

The film's logline encapsulates this struggle: A poverty-stricken elderly couple take their mentally unstable son on a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage to the Maha Kumbh, seeking healing and redemption.