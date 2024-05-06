Brahmastra song Kesariya: First Indian Track to Surpass 500 Million Streams on Spotify

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 6, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

Brahmastra song Kesariya: First Indian Track to Surpass 500 Million Streams on Spotify
Brahmastra's song Kesariya becomes first Indian track to surpass 500 million streams on spotify (Photo: YouTube - Sony Music India)

The song Kesariya from the film Brahmastra surpasses 500 million streams on Spotify. With this, the song, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, becomes the first in India to achieve this milestone.

Hyderabad: Fantasy-action film Brahmastra's song Kesariya continues to mesmerise listeners globally, achieving a remarkable feat of surpassing 500 million streams on Spotify. This monumental achievement solidifies its position in the annals of music history, making it the first Indian song to reach this milestone.

The collaborations among Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Arijit Singh have created a masterpiece that has become an integral part of music lovers' playlists. This partnership has delivered a song that has not only become a chart-buster, but has also been crowned the biggest hit in the careers of these music maestros.

Sony Music India took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a snippet of the song, accompanied by a caption that read, "Your love has made Kesariya become the first ever Indian song to hit 500 million streams on @spotifyindia." The song, which was released on July 17, 2022, features the Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and its soul-stirring melody, penned by the acclaimed lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, continues to resonate deeply with listeners worldwide.

The enchanting tunes, coupled with Pritam's musical genius and Arijit Singh's emotive vocals, have elevated Kesariya to unprecedented heights, making it a testament to the enduring power of music.

READ MORE

  1. Alia Bhatt Readies for Met Gala 2024: Indian Divas' Memorable Appearances at Fashion Extravaganza
  2. Watch: Alia Bhatt off for Met Gala 2024, All Set to Mark Second Appearance at Fashion Extravaganza
  3. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Daughter Raha Enjoys Outing with Ayan Mukerji - Watch

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.