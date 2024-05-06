Brahmastra song Kesariya: First Indian Track to Surpass 500 Million Streams on Spotify

Hyderabad: Fantasy-action film Brahmastra's song Kesariya continues to mesmerise listeners globally, achieving a remarkable feat of surpassing 500 million streams on Spotify. This monumental achievement solidifies its position in the annals of music history, making it the first Indian song to reach this milestone.

The collaborations among Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Arijit Singh have created a masterpiece that has become an integral part of music lovers' playlists. This partnership has delivered a song that has not only become a chart-buster, but has also been crowned the biggest hit in the careers of these music maestros.

Sony Music India took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a snippet of the song, accompanied by a caption that read, "Your love has made Kesariya become the first ever Indian song to hit 500 million streams on @spotifyindia." The song, which was released on July 17, 2022, features the Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and its soul-stirring melody, penned by the acclaimed lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, continues to resonate deeply with listeners worldwide.

The enchanting tunes, coupled with Pritam's musical genius and Arijit Singh's emotive vocals, have elevated Kesariya to unprecedented heights, making it a testament to the enduring power of music.