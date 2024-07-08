Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Make It Official, Couple Spotted Hand in Hand at British Grand Prix - See Pics

Hyderabad: Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon were seen displaying affection at the British Grand Prix according to a recent report from a webloid. The couple, who attended the 2024 British Grand Prix on Sunday, was spotted hand in hand, as he led her through the Northamptonshire crowd, sharing smiles along the way.

The pictures show Brad sporting a light yellow zippered jacket with matching pants and black shades, while Ines looks stunning in a blue dress accessorised with a gold necklace. The snapshots also showcase Brad gently guiding Ines through the rain-drenched Formula 1 race event.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon (Getty Images)

Having been romantically linked for approximately two years, Brad and Ines first made a public appearance together at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last year. Interestingly, despite no joint red carpet appearance, Brad was there to support his close friend, actor Bradley Cooper, who received the Outstanding Performer of the Year award for Maestro. The duo further enjoyed a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2023, prompting rumours about Brad's intentions of proposing to Ines and starting a family with her soon.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon at British Grand Prix (Getty Images)

Brad's outing with Ines came a day after the release of a teaser trailer for his upcoming movie F1. Helmed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie features Brad as Sonny Hayes, a fictional racing driver compelled to retire after a harrowing accident. Upon his return to the F1 circuit, he partners with a promising newcomer, portrayed by Kerry Condon, alongside a stellar cast including Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on June 25, 2025, F1 promises to deliver a captivating narrative intertwined with adrenaline-pumping racing sequences, showcasing Brad Pitt's versatility as an actor in this thrilling sports drama.