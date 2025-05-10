Boycott Calls Against Turkey And Azerbaijan Intensify; Prabhas, Disha Patani Laud Operation Sindoor

Hyderabad: In response to increased diplomatic tensions after a series of drone strikes on Indian territory, Indian celebrities and public personalities have criticised Turkey and Azerbaijan for what they perceive as backing Pakistan. The criticism follows after Pakistan allegedly deployed Turkish-made drones against several civilian and military targets in India, prompting a sharp Indian response under Operation Sindoor.

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror operation against nine terror launch sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), for the April 22 terror incident in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The strikes evoked international reactions with Turkey and Azerbaijan aligning alongside Pakistan - something that has also not escaped the notice of India.

Singer and composer Vishal Mishra, known for hits like Janiye, made a strong statement on social media, declaring a personal boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan. "Never ever going to #Turkey and #Azerbaijan! No leisure, no concerts! Mark My Words! Never!!" he wrote on X.

Television actor Kushal Tandon also took to social media to share how the situation has impacted his family personally. He revealed that his mother, Sandhya Tandon, along with her friends, had cancelled their upcoming vacation to Turkey in protest. "My mom and her friends were planning to go next month, and now they have cancelled their whole trip, even with no refunds getting back from the hotels and airlines. Remember, do your bits," Kushal wrote.

The diplomatic fallout has had ripple effects in the travel and tourism sector as well. Online travel company EaseMyTrip has strongly advised Indians to avoid visiting Turkey and Azerbaijan. In a public statement, the company's Chairman, Nishant Pitti, said, "Following the Pahalgam attack and escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, travellers are urged to stay aware. As Turkey and Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan, we strongly recommend visiting only if absolutely necessary."

Go Homestays, a travel company based in Mumbai, announced on Thursday that it had ended its association with Turkish Airlines due to the airline's silence and the Turkish government's non-supportive attitude towards Indian counter-terror actions.

In the meantime, Turkish Airlines has been subjected to severe criticism from Indian netizens, with numerous calls for a national boycott. Social media is full of appeals calling on people to reconsider future travel arrangements and avoid using the airline.

News agency company Reuters stated that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached out to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after India's military actions. Erdogan reportedly praised Pakistan's "calm and restrained policies" and wished that the situation de-escalate by diplomacy. "Erdogan stated that Turkey was ready to do what it could to prevent the tensions from escalating, and that his diplomatic contacts in that regard would continue," the Turkish Presidency noted.

Adding to the public chorus, Telugu superstar Prabhas showed support for the Indian Armed Forces by posting on his Instagram Story: "INDIA STANDS TALL... #OPERATIONSINDOOR." Actor Disha Patani also reshared a viral post thanking the military for thwarting potential attacks: "Thank you Indian Armed Forces for saving 15 Indian cities last night when the entire nation was fast asleep. You are the reason we breathe freely. Thank you. Jai Hind."

As emotions run high and diplomatic complexities deepen, the public response from India continues to highlight a firm stance against countries seen as sympathising with hostile entities. Operation Sindoor, one of India's most significant counter-terror operations in recent times, has become a rallying point for national unity, with celebrities and citizens making their positions unmistakably clear.