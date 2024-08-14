Box Office Clash: Eight Films, Including Stree 2, Vedaa, Thangalaan to Battle for Top Spot on August 15

Hyderabad: Eight films from Bollywood and South cinema will hit theaters on August 15, including Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, Veda, and the South films Thangalaan, Mr. Bachchan, and Double iSmart Shankar. Audience interest is particularly high for Bollywood's Stree 2 and South industry's Thangalaan. These films will face the ultimate box office test, with predictions on their opening day performance and advance booking collections.

Films Releasing on August 15:

List of Bollywood Films:

Movies to be released from South Cinema:

Bollywood Releases:

Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi starrer leads with the highest advance bookings, selling 381,878 tickets for 9,717 shows, earning over Rs 13 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film is expected to open with Rs 50 crore, breaking records previously held by Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD.

Khel Khel Mein: The multi-starrer featuring Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, Amy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead is a comedy-drama. It has sold 15,000 tickets for 2,711 shows, with earnings exceeding Rs 55 lakh. Its projected first-day collection is around Rs 9 crore, as per reports.

Vedaa: The action-drama features John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh and has already sold 23,138 tickets for 3,603 shows, accumulating Rs 56.57 lakh. It is expected to outperform Khel Khel Mein on the opening day.



South Cinema Releases:

Thangalaan: Directed by Pa Ranjit and featuring Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, the film has earned Rs 2.50 crore in pre-sales as per trade reports. With a substantial budget of Rs 100-150 crore, it is anticipated to top South film collections on August 15.

Mr. Bachchan: The Ravi Teja, Bhagyashree Borse, and Rashmika Mandanna crime drama is the official remake of Ajay Devgn’s Raid. The film has earned Rs 30 lakh in advance sales, with more than 17,000 tickets sold nationwide. It is projected to earn between Rs 8 to 10 crore on its opening day.

Double iSmart Shankar: Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt film has sold 77,110 tickets, earning Rs 1.35 crore as per reports. With 1,163 shows, the action drama is expected to hold a decent performance on the first day.



This Independence Day, moviegoers have no dearth of options as the box office witnesses not one or two or three films clashing, but eight films releasing on the same day. Despite the stiff competition, the sequel to Stree stands out already breaking records for the day-one opening collection for the year 2024.