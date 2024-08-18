ETV Bharat / entertainment

Box Office Battle: Stree 2 Rides High; Khel Khel Mein Dominates Vedaa on Day 3

In the competitive box office clash, Stree 2 has emerged as the clear leader in its first three days, outpacing Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. While Stree 2 benefits from a strong opening and positive reviews, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa struggle to match its success, with their collections lagging.

Hyderabad: The Bollywood box office has been buzzing this Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan's extended weekend with fierce competition between three major releases: Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, and Vedaa. Released on August 15, 2024, these films have been vying for audience attention, with Stree 2 clearly leading the pack. However, on day 3, the Akshay Kumar starrer overshadowed Vedaa and clinched the second spot at the domestic box office, leaving behind Vedaa.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is the latest addition to the Maddock Supernatural Universe and features a stellar cast including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film had a strong opening, accumulating a remarkable Rs 135.7 crore nett in its first three days. Its performance was boosted by a successful preview night show the day before its release on Independence Day, contributing Rs 8.5 crore to its opening tally. The film continued to impress with an opening day collection of Rs 51.8 crore nett, followed by Rs 31.4 crore nett on Friday and Rs 44 crore nett on Saturday.

In contrast, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa struggled to match Stree 2's success. Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein, which also features Vaani Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu, has garnered an estimated Rs 9.95 crore nett over its first three days. The film's daily collections saw a decline, with Rs 5.05 crore nett on opening day and Rs 2.05 crore nett on day two. However, despite the first day at the box office, the comedy-drama has been able to beat Vedaa at the box office, minting Rs 2.85 crore on Saturday.

Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in the lead, stands at Rs 10.5 crore nett in three days. The film's earnings were Rs 6.3 crore nett on its first day, followed by Rs 1.8 crore nett on the second day and an estimated Rs 2.4 crore nett on Saturday. The clash of these three big films has made for an exciting box office race, however, Stree 2 clearly stands out as the dominant force.

