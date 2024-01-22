Box office battle: HanuMan becomes first film of 2024 to cross Rs 200 cr mark, Guntur Kaaram trails

Hyderabad: Teja Sajja's Hanuman had its most successful day on the second Sunday, crossing the Rs. 16.15 crore milestone. The film helmed by Prashanth Varma achieved a total box office collection of over Rs. 131 crore in India, suggest industry tracker Sacnilk. Hanuman has become the first film of 2024 to reach the Rs. 200 crore mark worldwide.

The increase in collections can be attributed to a stronger presence in Telugu states, especially in Nizam. Initially facing constraints in Nizam during the first week due to limited release and capacity issues, Hanuman expanded its cinema count in the second week, resulting in a significant boost in collections.

The Sankranti season of 2023 brought a surprising turn for Telugu cinema. Despite initial attention on Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, the focus shifted to Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, emerging as the sole box office champion. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, HanuMan has become the first film of 2024 to cross Rs 200 crore mark at the global box office.

While Guntur Kaaram showed improvement in box office collections over the weekend, it couldn't match up to HanuMan. On Day 9, Guntur Kaaram collected Rs. 3.25 crore, and by Day 10, it reached Rs. 118 crore. In contrast, HanuMan, with a remarkable Rs. 16.50 crore on Day 10, surpassed Rs. 130 crore domestically, outperforming Mahesh Babu’s film by a considerable margin.

Other Sankranti releases, Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga and Venkatesh’s Sanidhav, managed to collect Rs. 26 crore and 14 crore, respectively. HanuMan has clearly become the audience's preferred choice.

The unexpected outcome has surprised industry analysts and Telugu cinema enthusiasts, given Mahesh Babu's significant market presence. The film’s producer, Naga Vamsi, attributed the initial setback to Guntur Kaaram's promotion strategy, mentioning that scheduling 1 am shows for a family-oriented Trivikram film was a mistake, leading to misconceptions about the movie's genre.