Bougainvillea X Review: Netizens Applaud Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi's Performances But Plot Predictability Draws Mixed Reactions

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Amal Neerad's latest Malayalam film Bougainvillea, starring Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi, and Fahadh Faasil, hit theaters on October 17. The psychological thriller, which marks Jyothirmayi's return to cinema after a decade, has been met with excitement, and reactions on social media are pouring in. Netizens on X have been largely positive about the film. Many praised the performances and the technical aspects, though some mentioned the predictability of the plot in the second half.

One user wrote, "#Bougainvillae - Highly satisfying one by #AmalNeerad with good performances by the leads, supported by strong technical work." Another tweeted, "#Bougainvillea is an Engaging Psychological Thriller. Even though, towards the second half the plot is predictable #AmalNeerad's making ended up delivering a different experience, especially with #SushinShyam's music. Superb performances from Kuchacko Boban & Jyothirmayi."

Some viewers highlighted the strong performances and technical prowess behind the film, with one user writing, "#Bougainvillea Decent Thriller. #KunchackoBoban & #Jyothirmayi shine. #FahadhFaasil & others were good too. BGM, Cinematography (applauds emoji), Slow-Paced yet effective, Predictive Story, Camera-Work (fireworks emoji). Rating: 3/5." Another added, "Bougainvillea – A classic Amal Neerad thriller that builds up slowly and explodes in the final act with an underwhelming backstory as a letdown."

Fans of Neerad were also eager to see the film, with one user sharing, "I love #AmalNeerad movies, I have watched his 1st movie #BigB to his last release #BheeshmaParvam in cinemas. His movies always gave me a good experience in theatres, so #Bougainvillea is no different for me."

The plot of Bougainvillea centres on Royce (Kunchacko Boban) and Reethu (Jyothirmayi), a couple involved in a severe accident, after which Reethu suffers from anterograde and retrograde amnesia. Fahadh Faasil's character, David Koshy, steps into the picture to investigate the disappearance of a missing girl, but his interrogation is complicated by Reethu's memory loss. The supporting cast includes Sharaf U Dheen, Veena Nandakumar, and Srinda.

With strong technical elements, especially the background score by Sushin Shyam and cinematography, Bougainvillea is shaping up to be another feather in Amal Neerad's cap, though opinions on the story's execution remain divided.