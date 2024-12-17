Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh to Kickstart Shoot in Kashmir Next Year

Srinagar: Bollywood's much-anticipated war film Border-2, which stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, is scheduled to begin filming in Jammu and Kashmir in the first quarter of 2025, according to officials. The film, which is slated for release on January 23, 2026, and is directed by Anurag Singh of Kesari fame, is a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster film Border.

The film, based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war, was initially slated to begin shooting in November this year. However, due to logistical challenges, the production team has decided to push filming to early next year.

"Filmmaker JP Dutta and his daughter Nidhi Dutta had secured permissions for the shoot through their team," an official from the J&K tourism department confirmed. The official also revealed that the production team is consulting a former Army major 'to ensure historical accuracy while depicting events from the war.'

"They plan to film near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir and the Rajouri-Poonch sector, with additional scenes scheduled in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. The team received clearances from all necessary departments in Jammu and Kashmir, but final permission from the Indian Army is still awaited due to scenes requiring collaboration with Army personnel near the LoC," he added.

Meanwhile, lead actor Diljit Dosanjh has already shared snippets of his time in Kashmir, calling the region 'Heaven on Earth.' The singer-actor visited Srinagar's historic Khanqah-e-Moula shrine, sharing serene visuals of the shrine's spiritual ambiance. In a video titled Sukoon on social media, Diljit showcased his moments of reflection on the shrine's lawns and shared his interactions with local artisans. However, his team claims that Diljit is on a personal trip to Kashmir.

The original film Border, which was released in 1997, remains an iconic Bollywood war film. Directed and produced by JP Dutta, it featured Sunny Deol as Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, Suniel Shetty as Assistant Commandant BSF Bhairon Singh, Jackie Shroff as Wing Commander Andy Bajwa, Akshaye Khanna as 2nd Lt. Dharamvir Singh Bhan, Puneet Issar as Subedar Ratan Singh, and Sudesh Berry as Naib Subedar Mathura Das in key roles.

Supporting roles were played by Rakhee Gulzar, Pooja Bhatt, Tabu, Sharbani Mukherjee, and Sapna Bedi. The film was a dramatised account of the Battle of Longewala, shot on a budget of Rs 10 crore, and went on to mint an impressive Rs 65.57 crore.