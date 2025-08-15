ETV Bharat / entertainment

Border 2: Sunny Deol Announces New Release Date With His First Look Poster On Independence Day

Sunny Deol's Border 2 first-look poster shows him as a fierce soldier, promising a patriotic and emotional war drama.

Published : August 15, 2025

Hyderabad: On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, Sunny Deol gave fans a patriotic surprise. The makers of Border 2 unveiled the first-look poster and confirmed its release date. The film will hit theatres worldwide on January 22, 2026, just ahead of Republic Day weekend.

The poster shows Sunny in full military gear, gripping a bazooka, eyes filled with fierce determination. It’s a powerful callback to his iconic soldier avatar from Border (1997). The caption reads: Hindustan ke liye ladenge... phir ek baar!" ("We will fight for India... once again!").

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together a multi-starrer ensemble. Alongside Sunny Deol, the cast includes Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa.

The film is backed by a strong production team - Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films.

A Tribute to India's Brave Soldiers

Speaking about the announcement, director Anurag Singh said releasing the date on Independence Day was symbolic. "This day reminds us of the sacrifices made by our soldiers for India's freedom, and so does our film," he explained. "It's an honour to salute their undying spirit through this story."

Producer Bhushan Kumar described Border as "more than a film - it's an emotion for every Indian." He said Border 2 aims to carry that legacy forward for a new generation. Choosing the extended Republic Day weekend, he added, gives audiences more time to experience the movie together in theatres.

Producer Nidhi Dutta promised the sequel would bring the same passion and emotional intensity as the original. "We return with a fresh story and a promise to evoke the same pride and tears in every theatre," she said.

Legacy of the Original

The first Border (1997), directed by J.P. Dutta, was a massive success and is considered one of Bollywood's most memorable war dramas. With Border 2, the makers are looking to deliver a modern tribute that blends high drama, patriotism, and large-scale action.

With its patriotic theme, emotional core, and all-star cast, Border 2 is already one of the most awaited films of 2026.

