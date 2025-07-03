Border 2: Diljit Dosanjh Drops BTS Video To Dismiss Exit Reports Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Backlash

Hyderabad: Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has put an end to the swirling rumours about his removal from the much-awaited war drama Border 2. On Wednesday, Diljit took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes moments from the film's set. In the video, Diljit is seen in the Indian Air Force uniform, walking onto the set as the iconic song Sandese Aate Hain from the original Border plays in the background. The actor captioned the post simply as Border 2 along with a clapboard emoji, confirming that he continues to be part of the project.

This move comes amid a wave of criticism that Diljit has been facing for working alongside Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. The film, which released on June 27, 2025, did not premiere in India because of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan due to the Pahalgam terror attack. The collaboration with a Pakistani artist has upset many, leading to an online movement to boycott Diljit.

Adding to the controversy, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently sent a letter to Border 2 producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, as well as director Anurag Singh. In the letter, FWICE urged the makers to reconsider casting Diljit, stating that his involvement could send a "deeply conflicting message" and urging the production house to prioritise national sentiment over commercial interests.

Despite these pressures, the makers of Border 2 have not publicly responded to FWICE's demand, and Diljit's latest video makes it clear that he remains committed to the film. The sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border is set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War and stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty alongside Diljit. The film is slated for release on 23 January 2026.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah also entered the debate, expressing support for Diljit. Although his post backing Diljit was later deleted, Shah clarified on Facebook that he had not removed it and was unbothered by any backlash. Earlier, Shah had slammed those targeting Diljit, saying the singer was not responsible for the casting of Hania in Sardaar Ji 3 and accusing critics of wanting to stifle ties between the people of India and Pakistan.