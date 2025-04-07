Bookmyshow Faces Backlash for Delisting Kunal Kamra; Check Stand-up Comedian's Reaction

Hyderabad: In an unexpected turn of events that fuses politics, satire, and free speech, online ticket sales platform Book My Show has found itself at the center of a digital storm. Since April 5, the hashtag #BoycottBookMyShow has been trending across various social media platforms after the company erased all listings and content related to stand-up comic Kunal Kamra. While the company never explained or commented on the situation, many perceived the action as a response to political pressure after Kamra made jokes about the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde.

Kunal Kamra's controversial comedy piece

It all began with Kamra's recent stand-up act, Naya Bharat, in which he allegedly made remarks about Eknath Shinde. While he did not mention Shinde by name, his satirical reference to a "gaddar" (traitor) was enough to ignite fury among supporters of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction). The video clip of the act went viral, triggering a wave of criticism from political leaders and eventually leading to FIRs being filed against Kamra. The backlash even escalated to vandalism at the venue where he performed, reportedly by Sena supporters.

Book My Show Drops Kunal Kamra

Amid growing political pressure, Book My Show on April 5 removed all content associated with Kamra, including ticket listings and artist details. The delisting came shortly after Shiv Sena youth leader Rahool N Kanal wrote a formal letter to the ticketing app, urging the company not to provide the stand-up comedian with a platform. Kanal accused Kamra of defaming public leaders and promoting a divisive narrative disguised as comedy.

In a letter thanking BookMyShow, Kanal praised the platform for "keeping its portal clean" and removing an artist whose "personal agendas" could disrupt social harmony.

Kunal Kamra Responds

Kamra, never one to shy away from controversy, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote: "Hello @bookmyshow, can you please confirm if I have your platform to list my shows? If not, it's fine. I understand…" This post, while polite on the surface, was widely interpreted as a jab at the platform for quietly removing his content without any public statement or communication.

Kunal Kamra's X post (Photo: X)

The Internet Fights Back

Kamra's supporters came together and began trending #BoycottBookMyShow. Netizens called out what they saw as an alarming instance of political censorship. Social media timelines were flooded with users urging people to uninstall the app and sharing screenshots of the same. "This is not about comedy anymore. It's about the freedom to speak truth to power," one user wrote. Another added, "If comedians can't make jokes without fearing legal action, where does it end?"

Kamra's Legal Counter

Kunal Kamra filed a petition in the Bombay High Court on April 5, challenging the FIRs filed against him. The petition states that the FIRs violate his fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 21, which confer the rights to freedom of expression and life, respectively. His lawyers assert that satire is a legal and constitutionally protected form of expression and that charging comedians with criminal offenses is unconstitutional. The Bombay High court will hear the petition on April 21.

What Comes Next?

BookMyShow has yet to release an official statement, either explaining or defending its decision. It remains to be seen if the platform will respond to calls for a boycott.